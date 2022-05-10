Automotive Market Predictions for 2022: Top 10 Themes that will Impact the Industry - Major Themes Include Cybersecurity and Internet of Things - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Predictions for 2022 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report identifies the top 10 themes that will impact the automotive industry in 2022. For each theme, the publisher offer a series of predictions, identify winners and losers, and point you to further reading.
The publisher classify our top 10 themes for 2022 into three groups: Automotive Industry, Macroeconomic, and Technology.
The major automotive industry themes making an impact in 2022 continue to be the CASE megatrends: Connected Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, Shared Mobility, and Electrification, along with EV Batteries for the latter theme.
The major macroeconomic themes impacting the automotive industry in 2022 will be: COVID-19, Strategic Partnerships, and ESG.
The major technology themes impacting automotive in 2022 will be Cybersecurity and Internet of Things.
Key Topics Covered:
1. ESG
2. Connected Vehicles
3. Autonomous Vehicles
4. Shared Mobility
5. Electric Vehicles
6. EV Batteries
7. COVID-19
8. Strategic Partnerships
9. Cybersecurity
10. Internet of Things
