Westlake Royal Building Products™ Becomes Title Sponsor of National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Home Remodeling Month Initiative

Westlake Royal Building Products™, one of North America's largest manufacturers and distributors of exterior and interior building products, has signed on as the title sponsor of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Home Remodeling Month.

May is National Home Remodeling Month, which celebrates the remodeling industry, recognizes the expertise of remodeling professionals and highlights the myriad benefits of hiring a professional remodeler.

"Westlake Royal is thrilled to sponsor this initiative. Aside from selecting the highest quality products for your remodeling project, choosing the right building professional is paramount," said Steve Booz, Vice President, Marketing & Product Management. "We are excited to join in supporting NAHB's members, who are committed to quality construction and integrity, professionalism, and their customers."

Westlake Royal Building Products manufactures and distributes industry leading materials for the home remodeling, building and construction markets. With operations throughout Canada and the United States, Westlake Royal Building Products offers a broad range of innovative products, including siding, trim and mouldings, roofing, stone, windows, decking, shutters and more.

As part of the sponsorship, Westlake Royal Building Products will host several events for NAHB members during the month of May, including:

Shop Talk on May 11 from 4-5 p.m. ET, featuring Chris "CJ" Johnson, Director – Product & Marketing – Siding, Westlake Royal Building Products, who will discuss the topic of product warranties

A webinar on May 18 from 2-3 p.m. ET, which will address multi-faceted needs in aging-in-place and universal design renovations

To learn more about NAHB Remodeling Month and register for upcoming events, visit: nahb.org/remodelingmonth.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company WLK, is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. For more than 50 years, Westlake Royal Building Products has manufactured high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

