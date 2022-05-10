SolarEdge Announces the Launch of SolarEdge Home Product Portfolio at Intersolar Europe 2022

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") SEDG, a global leader in smart energy technology, will announce the European launch of SolarEdge Home, a portfolio of home energy management products and solutions, at Intersolar 2022 in Munich.
SolarEdge Home is an innovative home energy management solution that allows homeowners to optimize their solar energy production, usage and storage. Designed for both single and three-phase applications, the solution is comprised of the SolarEdge Home Inverters, Home Battery, Backup Interface, smart energy devices such as the SolarEdge EV Charger, Hot Water Controller and smart meters, and an operating system which synchronizes and manages the system devices. Developed to harvest more energy from the sun, the DC-coupled solution optimizes energy use by operating loads directly from the sun, storing access energy and providing real-time recommendations adapted to changing energy needs.
The SolarEdge Home operating system bases the load and scheduling recommendations on the homeowner's energy use patterns and preferences. It extends backup time and reduces dependency on the grid and is managed from a single mySolarEdge app, enabling homeowners to smartly manage and track their home solar usage, energy savings and carbon emission reduction.
For installers, the SolarEdge Home portfolio is designed to simplify installation from design to commissioning and reduce installation time thanks to its wireless plug-and-play connectivity.
SolarEdge Chief Executive Officer, Zivi Lando, said: "We developed a full system that enables both harvesting more energy from the sun and energy independence for homeowners. We believe that smart energy management is increasingly important as electricity costs and consumption continue to grow. Innovative solutions that can interconnect multiple energy sources, consumption loads, and battery storage are key to future energy independence and sustainable living."
About SolarEdge Technologies Inc.
SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, and grid services solutions. www.solaredge.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005802/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.