SheerID Among the Top Ranked Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

SheerID has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

"It's a great achievement for everyone at SheerID to create a workplace culture that we can all be proud of," stated Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. "We have four core values that we aim to embody as individuals and teammates that represent how we work with one another and our customers. I firmly believe that every interaction we have as teammates becomes an outward expression of the value we provide to our customers. I'm so thankful to everyone on the team for making that a reality, and I believe this award is a testament to what we've accomplished."

Founded in 2011, SheerID is one of the fast-growing companies in North America, having been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for three consecutive years. SheerID works with more than 300 B2C brands in retail, telecommunications, streaming media, internet services, software, and hospitality, and has the ability to digitally verify 2.5 billion consumers around the world.

Brands like Target, Amazon, Comcast, and YouTube use SheerID to instantly verify consumer-provided data so they can run personalized marketing campaigns to tight-knit communities like students, teachers and the military. Because these campaigns appeal to a person's identity and sense of belonging, marketers see higher conversion rates and lifetime value. They can run these exclusive programs because of the quality of the data, which is opt-in, self-attested by the consumer, and verified by over 9000 authoritative data sources via the SheerID platform.

About the Inc. Best Workplaces list

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative zero-party data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson Venture Capital, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005392/en/