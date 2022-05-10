SheerID Among the Top Ranked Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

SheerID has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
"It's a great achievement for everyone at SheerID to create a workplace culture that we can all be proud of," stated Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. "We have four core values that we aim to embody as individuals and teammates that represent how we work with one another and our customers. I firmly believe that every interaction we have as teammates becomes an outward expression of the value we provide to our customers. I'm so thankful to everyone on the team for making that a reality, and I believe this award is a testament to what we've accomplished."
Founded in 2011, SheerID is one of the fast-growing companies in North America, having been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for three consecutive years. SheerID works with more than 300 B2C brands in retail, telecommunications, streaming media, internet services, software, and hospitality, and has the ability to digitally verify 2.5 billion consumers around the world.
Brands like Target, Amazon, Comcast, and YouTube use SheerID to instantly verify consumer-provided data so they can run personalized marketing campaigns to tight-knit communities like students, teachers and the military. Because these campaigns appeal to a person's identity and sense of belonging, marketers see higher conversion rates and lifetime value. They can run these exclusive programs because of the quality of the data, which is opt-in, self-attested by the consumer, and verified by over 9000 authoritative data sources via the SheerID platform.
About the Inc. Best Workplaces list
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."
About SheerID
SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative zero-party data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson Venture Capital, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005392/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.