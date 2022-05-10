EasyBins Opens New Online Grocery Service in Topeka, KS, Expands Service Areas in Kansas City and Wichita

EasyBins, a company solving the grocery logistics problem for suburban markets in North America, has expanded its online grocery marketplace to begin serving families in Topeka, Kansas and surrounding communities. Topeka customers can now enjoy easy online access to in-stock grocery items across multiple stores in their area so they can enjoy more time with their families. EasyBins plans to grow its staff in Topeka to 20 team members over the coming year.

"Too many busy families only get to the grocery store once a week, but that makes it hard to keep your kitchen stocked with fresh and healthy foods. EasyBins makes it easier for families to eat fresh and healthy at home," said EasyBins CEO and Founder James Farmer. "Now Topeka families can order groceries from multiple stores all at once before going to bed and let our team do the shopping while they sleep. Everything arrives in a temperature-controlled bin at 6 a.m. when they wake up or right as they get back from work and school at the end of the day."

In addition to launching services in Topeka, EasyBins will double its service area in Wichita and expand Kansas City delivery service to the Missouri side of the city as well. Designed from the ground up with busy suburban families in mind, EasyBins reduces the hassle of dealing with out-of-stock items, substitutions or constant back-and-forth text messages with a personal shopper. Over 60% of EasyBins orders contain products from more than one store. Orders are then consolidated at a nearby micro-fulfillment center and delivered in temperature-controlled bins at underserved, more convenient times of day for households.

EasyBins is currently engaging Topeka communities to share locally sourced recipes and support food banks and other local charities by making food donations easier than ever through their online GIVE Groceries platform. Founded in 2016 as a way to solve the grocery logistics problem for suburban markets, EasyBins has proven successful because of its ability to identify and serve the unique grocery needs of customers that remain unmet by existing competitors. EasyBins is currently on track to triple the number of markets it serves by the end of 2022.

About EasyBins

EasyBins is a grocery logistics startup that seamlessly connects grocery shoppers with local stores, allowing them to get their groceries delivered by one driver in a temperature-controlled bin. EasyBins uses existing infrastructure and technology to accelerate the adoption of online grocery shopping and delivery in suburban markets. The company was founded by James Farmer in late 2016 as a way to solve the grocery logistics problem for suburban markets. The company is currently expanding its model to serve several new markets across North America. You can learn more about EasyBins at: www.easybins.com

