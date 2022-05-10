JSSI Grows Financial Leadership Team With Key Appointments

JSSI appoints Tim Elberfeld as chief financial officer
Ken Goodman to lead JSSI's pricing, asset management and insurance efforts as chief underwriting officer
Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial services to the business aviation industry, has appointed Tim Elberfeld as chief financial officer and named Ken Goodman as chief underwriting officer. Both Elberfeld and Goodman will report directly to the CEO, Neil Book.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005978/en/
Tim Elberfeld, chief financial officer of JSSI (Photo: Business Wire)
Elberfeld brings more than 20 years of experience across global businesses in all aspects of finance and accounting, including M&A and system implementations, to his new role as chief financial officer and head of information technology at JSSI.
"It is with a lot of excitement that we welcome Tim to the team as we embark on our next chapter of growth and transformation at JSSI. Tim's experience and leadership has already been felt across the organization," said Neil Book, chairman and CEO of JSSI.
Elberfeld was previously at TransUnion for 10 years, an information, risk and fraud prevention solutions company, where he held leadership roles including chief accounting officer and chief financial officer of the Africa region, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Elberfeld began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) where he led cross-border engagements for clients in their execution of complex acquisitions, divestitures, and carve-outs for over 12 years, including a multi-year secondment in Zurich, Switzerland.
"I am excited to join JSSI and be part of an organization that works hard every day to deliver world-class solutions and support to its diverse customer base. I look forward to working with my colleagues at JSSI to help drive the business into the future," said Elberfeld.
After serving as JSSI's chief financial officer for six years, Goodman will now lead the organization's pricing, asset management and insurance efforts as chief underwriting officer. Goodman brings more than 20 years of executive financial experience, having formerly been senior vice president of financial planning and analysis at NetJets and vice president of finance for real estate and stores at Victoria's Secret.
"I am grateful to Ken for the tremendous job he's done as CFO over these last six years. I'm excited to see him take on this new challenge and apply his industry knowledge to take our underwriting organization to the next level. He brings a sense of focus, precision and clarity to the critical pricing process, which will ultimately improve the service and value we deliver for our hourly cost maintenance clients," added Book.
ENDS
About Jet Support Services, Inc.
For more than 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), has been the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial services to the business aviation industry. JSSI maintains more than 2,000 aircraft across the globe, serving customers through an infrastructure of certified technical advisors. JSSI leverages this technical knowledge, experience, buying power and data to provide support at every stage of the aircraft life cycle.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005978/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.