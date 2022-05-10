DataRobot AIX 22 Celebrates 10 Years of AI Innovation, June 7-8, 2022

Event to showcase how industry leaders including McLaren Racing, the state of West Virginia and Snowflake are transforming business through the power of AI
Ten years after some of the brightest minds in AI came together to found DataRobot, the company is hosting DataRobot AIX 22 to set the stage for the next decade of AI innovation. The two-day event will unveil new innovation that will give businesses the power to make more intelligent decisions and navigate uncertain times. It will also offer best practices, use cases and industry insights from DataRobot executives, customers and partners including AWS, McLaren Racing, Snowflake and the state of West Virginia, to arm attendees with actionable takeaways on how to position their organizations at the forefront of AI.
WHY ATTEND: A recent Forrester webinar estimates that 100% of enterprises will have AI in use in just the next 3 years.1 This event will offer attendees strategies they can apply immediately to accelerate adoption of AI, laying the foundation for a more intelligent business across any industry.
Attendees will also learn more about DataRobot's end-to-end AI Cloud platform, how AI Cloud can uniquely address the highest impact use cases for AI, and new product updates designed to drive clear business results and ensure AI supports the needs of the enterprise.
WHEN: June 7-8, 2022 (video recording also available on demand)
WHERE: Virtual and free to attend. Register here.
SESSION HIGHLIGHTS:
- McLaren Racing's Senior Data Scientist shares insights on how AI is driving split second decisions in the world's most technologically advanced sport.
- DataRobot partners Snowflake and AWS share insight into what's driving the future of AI.
- Insight from DataRobot's CEO Dan Wright, President and COO Debanjan Saha and CTO Michael Schmidt, among other leaders and visionaries driving DataRobot AI Cloud forward.
- State and Local Government Executive Sara Marshall shares how the state of West Virginia is using AI to combat fraud and abuse in state government spending, saving taxpayers millions of dollars.
- Expert perspectives from VP of Trusted AI, Ted Kwartler, on managing governance and risk, Senior Product Manager Natalie Bucklin on end-to-end bias management, and Customer Facing Data Scientist & AI Evangelist Atalia Horenshtien on how AI-powered demand forecasting can boost ROI via improved service and aligned staff planning.
"For a decade, DataRobot has been driven by one goal: unlocking the incredible power of AI for every business, every organization, everywhere in the world," said Debanjan Saha, President and COO of DataRobot. "Nothing has been more inspiring than seeing how our customers have used AI to navigate some of the most complex challenges we could ever imagine. At DataRobot AIX 22, we're looking forward to sharing these stories and inspiring attendees to drive innovation for their own customers and markets."
To learn more about the speaker lineup for DataRobot AIX 22, please visit the DataRobot AIX 22 homepage and follow along with #DataRobotAIX22.
1Forrester Research, Prepare for AI: Seven Reasons Why AI Is The Fastest-Growing Workload On The Planet, November 2021
About DataRobot
DataRobot AI Cloud is the next generation of AI. DataRobot's AI Cloud vision is to bring together all data types, all users, and all environments to deliver critical business insights for every organization. DataRobot is trusted by global customers across industries and verticals, including a third of the Fortune 50. For more information, visit http://www.datarobot.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006197/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.