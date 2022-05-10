Planisware Brings Their User Community Together in Denver, CO and Online for Their Annual User Conference, Exchange22

Planisware, a leading provider of Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solutions worldwide, announces its upcoming annual user conference, Exchange22. Over 500+ attendees, consisting of customers, partners, analysts and thought leaders will converge on May 17 – 19 at Hilton Denver City Center in Denver, Colorado and online. This customer focused event will bring the Planisware community all together for three days of customer experience stories, cross-industry networking, interactive information sessions, product updates, and training with the opportunity for customers to earn education Professional Development Units (PDUs).
"Our community of customers, partners and thought leaders are the reason Planisware continues to thrive and be recognized as an industry leader of SPM and PPM solutions," said Antoine Villata, CEO North America, "We are thrilled to provide a unique experience where they can connect with peers and expand their knowledge on how Planisware solutions can make an impact to their business. We are looking forward to celebrating their achievements and ongoing contributions to the overall PPM community."
Exchange22 features a series of customer sessions and panel discussions with practitioners from Pfizer, Spin Master, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Whirlpool, Altec and many others. Planisware's customers will dive into best practices to accurately forecast resource needs and improve compliance and data quality. They will also be exposed to the business value behind Planisware products and services including Planisware Enterprise 7, Orchestra and Managed Services.
Pierre Demonsant, Co-Founder and CEO, and Antoine Villata, CEO North America, will kick off Exchange22 with an Opening Keynote on May 18 with an in-depth look at Planisware and the team's ongoing commitment to the community of customers and partners, along with product demos, news, and announcements.
Additional Keynote speakers include Margo Visitacion, Vice President, Principal Analyst at Forrester and John Kocon, Project Management Office (PMO) Executive.
Attendance to Exchange22 is limited exclusively to the Planisware community. For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://www.planisware.com/exchange22-north-america
About Planisware
Planisware is a global provider of Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solutions for new product development (NPD), information technology (IT) organizations, and for architecture, engineering, and construction firms (AEC). New major 2021 customers include Navistar, Sonos, McGill, and more. For more information visit www.planisware.com and please follow Planisware on LinkedIn and Twitter.
