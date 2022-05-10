Diabetes Research Connection Celebrates 10 Years of Funding Trailblazing T1D Research

DRC provides critical seed funding to early-career scientists to help launch novel studies aimed at finding a cause, treatments, and a cure for Type 1 Diabetes; its $2.4 million in initial investments has resulted in $12+ million in follow-on funding

Diabetes Research Connection (DRC), a 501(c)(3) that provides seed funding for research projects conducted by early-career scientists aimed at prevention, better care, treatment, hope and a cure to those living with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D), is celebrating its 10-year Anniversary, marking millions raised and a continued commitment to funding innovative research.

In 2012, five tireless proponents of T1D research had an idea: seek out and inspire the best early-career scientists to focus exclusively on finding ways to prevent, treat, and cure T1D. They believed the next generation of researchers could drive innovation and achieve meaningful advances in understanding T1D if they had seed money to test scientifically sound and novel ideas. The founders also felt strongly that donors should have a direct connection to researchers and easily access findings of those T1D studies. Diabetes Research Connection's mission was born.

Ten years later, DRC's funding and influence has resulted in over $12+ million in overall T1D research support due to the organization's investment from its donor network. Last year, DRC had a record-raising year, investing $422,500 in direct research funding.

Other milestones detailed in the DRC 2021 Annual Report, include:

48 innovative T1D research projects funded

13 funded researchers received follow-on funding

5 research project findings were published in leading scientific journals

4 funded researchers started their own labs

800+ committed donors

Co-Founder, Board Chair and President C.C. King, Ph.D. says in the 2021 annual report, "As DRC begins its second decade of funding innovative early-career scientists, we're seeing our unique concept in T1D research funding lead to significant changes. From watching original DRC grant recipients mature into leaders in T1D research, to several high impact papers published in top scientific journals, to a rate of return of $30+ in follow-on funding for every $1 dollar invested, the DRC community has pushed the boundaries of T1D research. We firmly believed since the beginning that we are connected to the T1D community, and, with the help of that community, we can make enormous strides in finding the cause, better treatments and, ultimately, a cure for T1D."

DRC provided seed funding for 16 new T1D research projects in 2021 alone. This has brought its total support of early-career scientists to almost $2.4M, since its inception. DRC looks to fund more peer-reviewed novel scientific studies as it brings back in-person fundraising initiatives such as its annual Dance for Diabetes event, "Seaside Soiree" that was forced to go dark during the COVID-19 pandemic. This event has already received support from sponsors such as Tarson Investments, the County of San Diego, DLA Piper, AMCR Institute, Kaiser Permanente, as well as numerous foundations and families.

DRC is supported by donations from individuals, corporate sponsors, and private and public foundations. Contact Casey Davis cdavis@diabetesresearchconnection.org to learn how you can support DRC's mission to eliminate T1D.

Donate to DRC today.

About DRC

Diabetes Research Connection was established by five tireless proponents of diabetes research motivated to connect donors with early-career scientists and support novel, peer-reviewed studies on ways to prevent, treat and cure T1D. For more information visit www.diabetesresearchconnection.org

