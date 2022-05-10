Bermuda Executive Forum Begins Tomorrow in NYC

A limited number of spaces are still available for the Bermuda Business Development Agency's (BDA) New York City executive forum being held tomorrow at One Liberty Plaza.
The BDA's activities at Convene, located in the heart of downtown's financial district, will begin with a blue-chip breakout session entitled ‘Climate and Natural Disaster Resiliency' from 10 am to 11.30 am. The moderator will be Stephen Weinstein, Chair, BDA and panellists include: Benoit Allehaut, Managing Director, KKR Infrastructure (Energy Transition); Abhisheik Dhawan, Sustainable Finance & Partnership Specialist/Corporate Lead of Climate Change, United Nations Capital Developments Fund (UNCDF); Peter Giacone, Senior Managing Director, KBRA; and Arianne West, Co-Founder, COO and Head of Structured Finance, Re2 Capital.
David Hart, BDA CEO, said, ""This panel will bring together leading experts from the global investment community to discuss issues including climate related megatrends, strategies to promote the blue economy, cleantech investment, and the role that Bermuda can play as both a global financial services capital and climate-impacted island community. Due to the anticipated significance of what will be discussed, we have been able to make a limited number of additional seats available on a first come, first served basis. To encourage greater dialogue Chatham House Rules will apply."
Click here to register for the morning's climate and natural disaster breakout session.
In addition, very limited spaces are available for two back-to-back technology sessions covering the entire lifecycle of a new Bermudian digital asset business from 10am to 12 pm. Click here to register for the tech morning breakout sessions.
Forum proceedings continue in the afternoon, beginning with a keynote fireside chat between Bermuda's Minister of Economy and Labour, The Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, and David Hart.
The afternoon's first thought leadership panel is entitled, "Why Bermuda? Cross-Sector Solutions" and will be moderated by Suzanne Williams-Charles, Director of Policy and Regulation, Corporate Secretary and Data Privacy Officer at Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR). Panellists include Patrick Tannock, Chair, Association of Bermuda International Companies (ABIC); Elizabeth Denman, Deputy Chair, Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA); Stafford Lowe, Director, Next Bermuda; Amy Ponnampalam, Member, Bermuda International Long-Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR), and Michael Neff, Chair, Bermuda Bankers Association.
The second afternoon panel focusses on innovation in Bermuda and will be moderated by Lauren Berry, Managing Editor, Deputy NYC bureau chief, Bloomberg News. Panellists include Stephen Weinstein; Fiona Beck, BDA board member; Brian Dusek, Head of Americas, Cyber, Mosaic; James Robinson, Co-Founder and CTA, Cactus and Joe Ziolkowski, CEO and co-founder, Relm.
After hearing keynote speakers and thought leadership panels, attendees will make new connections over signature cocktails courtesy of Goslings Rum at our c-suite Bermuda networking reception.
Click here to confirm your attendance. One lucky attendee will win a weekend getaway for two to Bermuda, staying at the five-star luxury resort, The Loren at Pink Beach.
The BDA is grateful for generous support from Bittrex Global, which enables us to put together such an important event in New York City.
CONNECTING BUSINESS
The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial.
