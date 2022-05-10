SDG&E's Digital Tool for Advancing Environmental Justice Named a Fast Company 2022 World Changing Idea

Innovation uses artificial intelligence to help prioritize the deployment of zero-emissions company vehicles in communities most impacted by pollution
A digital tool developed by San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) to help reduce its fleet vehicle emissions in communities disproportionately impacted by pollution and climate change was named to Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas list, a program honoring technology and innovations that tackle social inequality, climate change and public health crises. The company's Community Impact Platform, developed in conjunction with Accenture, received honorable mentions in the categories of Artificial Intelligence & Data, Climate and Large Employer, and was named a finalist in the Enduring Impact business category. It will be featured in the magazine's May 10 issue.
Recognizing transportation is the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, the Community Impact Platform overlays advanced fleet GPS and vehicle data with socioeconomic data to model different scenarios of vehicle replacement to help reduce emissions in vulnerable communities.
"The Community Impact Platform is a perfect example of how SDG&E uses innovation and technology to reduce emissions in our communities and build a more sustainable and equitable future for all," said SDG&E Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer Ben Gordon.
Using the tool, SDG&E can map the deployment of zero-emission vehicles to help offset the effects of climate change and pollution within its service territory in San Diego and southern Orange counties. To date, the Community Impact Platform has leveraged artificial intelligence to cluster over eighty million data points to help estimate and visualize the carbon emissions associated with each vehicle in SDG&E's fleet throughout their daily trips. The team has integrated an intelligent vehicle replacement model into the Community Impact Platform to help prioritize fleet and other investments to meet SDG&E and the region's sustainability and climate equity goals, which are detailed at sdge.com/sustainability.
World Changing Ideas award winners were chosen by a panel of judges across sectors, based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
SDG&E is an innovative San Diego-based energy company that provides clean, safe and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by providing its electricity from renewable sources; modernizing natural gas pipelines; accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; supporting numerous non-profit partners; and, investing in innovative technologies to ensure the reliable operation of the region's infrastructure for generations to come. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra SRE. For more information, visit SDGEnews.com or connect with SDG&E on Twitter (@SDGE), Instagram (@SDGE) and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005500/en/
