Graco Launches Contractor King Air-Powered Protective Coatings Airless Sprayer

A professional, mobile, high performance air-powered sprayer
Graco Inc. GGG, a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is introducing the new the Contractor King™ air-powered protective coatings sprayer and the Silver Plus HP™ spray gun. The latest member of the King® family of sprayers, the Contractor King air-powered sprayer delivers full King power and performance, but on a more compact footprint – making it ideal for contractors looking to maximize productivity and portability. The new Silver Plus HP gun is pressure rated up to 7,250 psi (500 bar) and is designed to handle today's protective coatings, including high solid coatings.
The Contractor King air-powered sprayer is made specifically for contractors looking for a more compact and lighter coatings sprayer without sacrificing any of the performance of traditional air-powered sprayers. Mounted on a professional grade compact frame, it is up to 85 pounds lighter and 48% smaller than traditional air-powered sprayers and can be easily moved around the job site without any sacrifice in spraying capability.
"Typical air-powered sprayers in the marketplace are very large and heavy - requiring more time and labor to transport and maneuver," says Bob Gundersen, Global Product Marketing Manager for Specialty Applications. "The Contractor King air-powered sprayer solves this by offering a smaller weight and size, while at the same time offering the same ‘Big Job' performance of larger sprayers!"
The Contractor King protective coatings family of sprayers are offered in 45:1, 60:1 and 70:1 pressure ratios, and are available in a variety of packages – including the new "Big 150" ready-to-spray package configured with pressure-rated accessories such as 150 feet of Xtreme Duty™ high-pressure fluid hose, Silver Plus spray gun, fittings and XHD spray tips. These lightweight and rugged sprayers are engineered for maximum performance and long life with today's protective coatings. In addition to these features, the Contractor King air-powered sprayer is designed with the QuickChange™ Endurance™ pump, allowing for easy on-the-job pump removal and maintenance.
To learn more about Graco Contractor King protective coatings sprayer and the King family of sprayers, visit www.graco.com/ContractorKing.
ABOUT GRACO
Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005186/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.