Pan-American Life Insurance Group Implements Box to Power Cloud Content Management

Box, Inc. BOX, the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas, deployed Box's Content Cloud across its organization while seamlessly integrating with its best-of-breed cloud applications.

For more than 110 years, PALIG has earned the trust of millions of customers across the Americas by delivering trusted financial security and peace of mind so they can protect what matters the most – individuals, families, their business and their futures. To support its workforce of 2,100 employees that serve millions of customers across 49 states, Latin America and the Caribbean, PALIG is leveraging a modern cloud technology stack with Box as its content layer to power seamless collaboration and digital experiences for employees and clients while meeting strict security and compliance requirements.

"Leveraging Box's thoughtful implementation approach, we were able to implement Box at a record-setting speed across our vast footprint. Their library of pre-built integrations and flexible integration model dramatically reduced our implementation risk and led to an extremely successful outcome," said Miguel Edwards, CIO at PALIG. "Box's robust data security and governance features were key in the decision to partner with Box and honors our commitment to policyholders, brokers and employees."

"PALIG is a leader in the insurance industry and a prime example of how to leverage modern technology to dramatically enhance employee and customer experiences," said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO at Box. "We are thrilled to be a strategic technology partner to PALIG, powering content management and collaboration for their workforce."

Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today's announcement, PALIG joins leading global organizations that have adopted Box's Content Cloud to power new ways of working.

ABOUT BOX

Box BOX is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

ABOUT PAN-AMERICAN LIFE INSURANCE GROUP

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas that has been delivering trusted financial services since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than twenty-member companies, employs more than 2,100 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has branches and affiliates in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, visit the Pan-American Life website at palig.com, like us on Facebook @PanAmericanLife, follow us on Twitter @PanAmericanLife, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life Insurance Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005106/en/