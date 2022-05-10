Winners of 14th Annual Shorty Awards Announced, Will Receive NFT Trophies

Netflix, MGM Studios, Verizon, Rocket Mortgage and the Innocence Project are among the winners
The Shorty Awards, which honors the best content and campaigns of digital and social media by agencies, brands, and organizations, have announced this year's winners.
Some notable winners include:
- Zack Snyder's Justice League by HBOMax in the Community Management category
- Chipotle Mexican Grill x Miley Cyrus in the Influencer & Celebrity TikTok Campaign category
- Duolingo Roll in the Global Campaign category
- Tinder's Swipe Night: Killer Weekend in the Mobile Campaign category
- Make-A-Wish's Magic Delivered Amidst a Pandemic in the Online Event/Activation category
"Challenging times foster innovation - and this year's Shorty winners are proof of that fact," said Co-Creator and Executive Producer of The Shorty Awards, Greg Galant. "These pioneers have redefined the possibilities in the digital and social space and set the bar on excellence. They point to where we are headed as a culture."
In addition to the trademark shiny whale tale statue, winners at the 14th Annual Shorty Awards will be among the first-ever to receive an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Trophy.
The Shortys have partnered with the technology and innovation platform Non-Fungible Trophies to create the NFTs and guarantee their celebration in perpetuity on the blockchain.
"We love the idea of recognizing and rewarding our entrants' innovation with cutting edge technology," Galant said. "Non-Fungible Trophies are the future."
Read more and view the full list of winners
ABOUT THE SHORTY AWARDS
The Shorty Awards (also known as "The Shortys") honors the most innovative work in digital and social media by brands, agencies and organizations.
Founded in 2008, the Shortys' notable previous winners include Malala Yousafzai, Trevor Noah, Michelle Obama, Conan O'Brien, Lady Gaga, Tyler Oakley, as well as brands such as Marvel Studios, HBO, Red Bull, Airbnb, Nestle, and BMW.
The Shortys' mission is to celebrate, inspire and push the boundaries of excellence in digital storytelling. Entries are judged on the merits of creativity, strategy and engagement by the Real Time Academy, a body of hand-selected industry experts and leaders. The public can also weigh in and select their favorite Shorty Awards contenders during Audience Honor Voting.
Currently the Shortys have two annual competitions, the flagship Shorty Awards and Shorty Impact Awards dedicated to honoring the best work with a positive social impact. https://linktr.ee/ShortyAwards
