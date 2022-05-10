Black Box Achieves Gold Partner Status in Genesys Ascend Partner Program

Leading IT solutions provider becomes a top-tier partner for the U.S.

Black Box®, a leading IT solutions provider that delivers cutting-edge technology solutions and consulting services to businesses worldwide, today announced it has been named a Gold Partner by Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration. As a Gold Partner in the Genesys Ascend program, Black Box is better positioned to create value for customers across sales, delivery, success and support.

Black Box is known for its deep bench of certified technicians who offer extensive expertise in UCC, UCaaS, CCaaS, cloud migration planning and strategies, workforce management, and workforce engagement applications. Operating in 140 countries around the globe, Black Box has a more than 45-year history of cutting through customers' complex environments to determine the best cloud integrations for delivering marked business success.

"We're taking existing customers on a digital transformation journey," said Joe Diaz, strategic partner manager, Black Box. "Customers want agility, flexibility and delivery at their own pace and speed. Together with Genesys, we will meet customers where they are, deliver a better customer experience and accelerate cloud transformation to support business agility, scalability and faster innovation at scale."

The Genesys Ascend partner program is for global systems integrators, channel partners, technology partners and independent consultants that are eager to participate in the ecosystem developing around Experience as a Service — the Genesys vision to deliver personalized, seamless customer experiences integrated across sales, service and marketing.

Black Box® is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class consulting services to businesses across the globe. The breadth of our global reach, continuous innovation, and depth of our expertise accelerate customer success by bringing people, ideas and technology together to solve real-world business problems.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at www.blackbox.com. Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, Inc.

