Apollo Neuroscience Names Alan Cannistraro Chief Technology Officer

Apollo Neuroscience, makers of Apollo™, a new category of wearable technology that actively improves health, today announced the hiring of Alan Cannistraro as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The Apollo device is the first scientifically validated wellness wearable to actively improve sleep, resilience to stress, focus, and calm.

During Cannistraro's twelve year tenure at Apple, beginning in 2000, he created an impressive roster of software applications while working directly with Steve Jobs. Cannistraro developed the first app in the App Store (Remote) and was privy to understanding "how Apple builds products with relatively small teams and a lot of intuition" and developed a deep understanding of user experience and how people interact with products. When Facebook announced their intention to develop their products as "mobile first", he joined to help build and launch their Creative Labs team in London in 2012. Pairing these two experiences together, he became infatuated with building large-scale, personalized mobile platforms.

Through experience developing products at Apple and Facebook, Cannistraro became an expert in creating media apps that allow you to curate your environment. After his time at Facebook, he founded Rheo, a company centered around media organized by mood. Cannistraro is bringing his understanding of how technology can shape mood to Apollo Neuroscience, to give people more control over their moods and feelings.

Cannistraro has a long history with Apollo Neuroscience. As an early investor in the company, Cannistraro was invited to join Apollo Neuroscience's Board of Directors and served as a product advisor to the company before joining as CTO. Cannistaro's passion to use technology to impact mood creates a natural fit as CTO. In his new role, Cannistraro will oversee all global technological product advancements and will spearhead the evolution and next phase of the Apollo Neuro technology.

"I've always been fascinated by the way technology influences our moods and feelings. Since Apollo first launched, I have been using it regularly to help me focus, sleep, relax, and socialize," said Alan Cannistraro, Chief Technology Officer, Apollo Neuroscience. "My experience building user-centric software will help realize the tremendous possibilities of affective technology. I am blown-away by the growth, granted patents, and clinical validation that Apollo has achieved in such a short period of time."

Cannistaro turned down executive-level product leadership positions at technology companies valued in the Billions and Trillions of dollars to join Apollo Neuro: "I've been part of two rocket-ships in my career, first at Apple under Steve, and at Facebook under Zuck, and I see the same magic ingredients coming together here with Kathryn and Dave. I'm excited to be part of this again."

"It is an exquisitely rare moment when technologists, artists, clinicians and scientists unite on the same team," said Kathryn Fantauzzi, Co-Founder and CEO, Apollo Neuroscience. "With Alan onboard, we're poised to deliver on an entirely new way to think about the wearable that will change millions of lives for the better. I can't wait for the world to experience what we're building at Apollo Neuroscience."

Apollo Neuroscience is pioneering a new category of wearable technology that actively improves health, using touch therapy to promote stress resilience, sleep, focus, recovery, and more. Worn on the wrist or ankle, Apollo's scientifically validated technology delivers gentle vibrations to the body that restore balance to the nervous system. By harnessing our natural response to soothing touch, Apollo Neuro is a simple, unobtrusive tool that delivers the benefits of mindfulness, without effort on the part of the user. The result? Less stress, more sleep. Less fatigue, more focus. The Apollo wearable is safe and non-invasive for adults and children alike. Developed by physicians and neuroscientists, Apollo has been tested in multiple studies and clinical trials and is proven to improve heart rate variability (HRV), a key biometric of stress resilience. For more information, visit apolloneuro.com.

