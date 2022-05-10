ChemREADY Announces New Legionella Water Treatment Chemicals and Disinfection Services

New offerings are targeted to building water systems, particularly for healthcare facilities facing stringent new Joint Commission regulations

ChemREADY (www.getchemready.com), a premier water and wastewater treatment chemicals provider, announced today the launch of its new Legionella services and product program, to combat the water-borne pathogen in building water systems. The new programs are described on its website at https://www.getchemready.com/legionella-services/.

Legionella bacteria can become a serious health concern when they grow in building water systems like domestic hot and cold-water systems, potable water tanks, decorative fountains, cooling towers, evaporative condensers of large air-conditioning systems, even hot tubs or ice machines. Most people contract Legionnaires' disease by inhaling the bacteria from water droplets when around these systems.

Legionnaires' disease is not spread from human to human, the bacterium thrives in the mist aerosolized from different water sources and therefore can infest an entire building. After Legionella grows and multiplies in a building water system, water containing Legionella can spread in droplets small enough for people to breathe.

Healthcare facilities are particularly vulnerable to a Legionella outbreak. An analysis of more than 2,800 cases of Legionnaires' disease that occurred in 2015 found that 553 cases definitely or possibly occurred in a health care facility according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Sixty-six patients died from the disease. Factors that are now known to enhance the growth of Legionella bacteria in human-made water environments include the following:

Water temperatures of 77 F-107.6 F

Stagnation of the water

Scale and sediment in the water

Certain free-living amoebae organisms in water capable of supporting intracellular growth of Legionellae

"Our Legionella program allows our customers to analyze and combat the risk of water-borne pathogens through consulting, testing, Legionella remediation and secondary disinfection products," said Benjamin Frieders, one of ChemREADY's certified Legionella Water Safety and Management Specialists. "We're proud to offer a total solution for facilities to combat Legionnaires' disease."

ChemREADY offers consulting on Water Management Plans, with an outline of services available online.

New Joint Commission regulations went into effect on January 1, 2022 that outlines requirements for facility managers to maintain Water Management Plans to guard against a Legionella outbreak. As part of its new offering, ChemREADY works with customers to create and update Legionella Water Management Plans, Legionella testing services, remediation and outbreak control services, and equipment for supplemental secondary disinfection for potable systems.

ChemREADY (www.getchemready.com) is an Ohio-based chemical product and services company that focuses on water-related markets. The company works with industrial and municipal customers to clean and re-use water for industrial processes, manage water-borne pathogens such as Legionella, and keep closed-loop systems (boilers and cooling towers) operating at peak efficiency. Its professional field personnel are backed by a staff of analytical chemists, an extensive logistical network with decades of experience in water-based chemistry. Its commercial staff is available around the clock and can deliver products anywhere in the world.

