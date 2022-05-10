Andrew J. Flanagan, PLS Joins PS&S

Licensed Land Surveyor to Spearhead New Infrastructure Growth Initiatives

PS&S, a full-service architecture, engineering, design, surveying and environmental firm with a 60-year history, today announced that Andrew J. Flanagan, Professional Land Surveyor (PLS) has joined the firm.

Over a career spanning four decades, Flanagan has provided survey and mapping services as an owner/sole proprietor, and as a survey project manager for numerous private developers, property owners, and governmental agencies. He holds land surveyor licenses in both New York (2000) and Connecticut (1995).

Flanagan has experience in providing land surveying & mapping services for the following New York City & State Agencies: Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), Long Island Railroad (LIRR), Metro North Railroad (MNR), NYC Transit (NYCT), NYC Department of Design and Construction (NYCDDC) NYC Dept. of Environmental Protection (NYCDEP), New York City Department of Parks and Recreation (NYCDPR), and NYC Dept. of Transportation (NYCDOT).

PS&S President and CEO John Sartor said, "As a professional land surveyor, Andrew Flanagan has ‘done it all' – working across residential, commercial, state and municipalities on projects of every level of size and complexity. He is well-known and trusted by government agencies and is uniquely qualified with licenses in both New York and Connecticut. We are delighted Andrew has joined our team as the New York survey practice lead as he will help expand our client base and strengthen our firm's 55+ staff surveying and scanning group."

Flanagan's most recent project assignments includes topographic and utility survey and mapping for New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) rehabilitation of I-278, which also included 3D modeling. Flanagan also served as the survey project manager for multiple New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) projects involving the Bronx River Parkway including the bridges over the Amtrak and Metro North railways.

Sartor concluded, "Earlier this month we announced our acquisition of B. Thayer Associates which we believe will serve as a catalyst for our growth under President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, especially here in the greater New York City and tristate area. The addition of Andrew's deep survey and mapping experience to this New York Region team is a big, further step towards achieving our growth goals for the year 2025."

About PS&S

Founded in 1962, PS&S has evolved into a unique best-in-class architecture, engineering, surveying, and environmental consulting firm, providing design and consultation services to a wide range of public, corporate, institutional and commercial clients. PS&S is ranked among the top national design firms by Engineering News Record (and among the top 15 national engineering firms in pharmaceuticals). Recognized both for its breadth of services and depth of expertise, PS&S is the single source for planning, permitting and design at the local, State and Federal levels. To learn more, please visit www.psands.com.

