Insights on the Ready Chicken Products Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms and Foster Farms Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global ready chicken products market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to consumers' increasing personal disposable income and changes in their consumption habits. Shifting consumer preference towards ready-to-eat foods owing to the busy lifestyle of students and working population and growing demand for minimally processed and additive-free foods with extended shelf-life are driving the growth of the global ready chicken products market.

Easy availability of ready chicken products throughout the year and growing personal disposable income are expected to positively influence the global ready chicken products market. Adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, increasing working women population, and rising nuclear families in urban areas are anticipated to propel the demand for ready chicken products during the forecast period.

Market players are offering greater product offerings with rich ingredients and nutritional value to attract more customers, fueling the growth of the global chicken products market. Ready to eat chicken products come in tightly air-packed packaging to keep the food fresh, and advancements in technology allow foods to be frozen at -30C to -40C to preserve the food products for a longer duration and keep intact the major attributes of chicken products such as flavor, color, texture, and taste.

Rising internet penetration and increase in consumers' spending capacity are further proliferating the growth of the ready chicken products market across the globe. The emergence of many online channels worldwide that provide products at affordable products and within the convenience of consumers' homes is expected to further contribute to the growth of the global chicken products market. Young populations are preferring to eat affordable, healthy, and nutritious foods, which is increasing the demand for ready chicken products.

In this report, global ready chicken products market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Ready Chicken Products Market, By Type:

Ready to Cook

Ready to Eat

Ready Chicken Products Market, By Product Type:

Snacks

Meals

Others

Ready Chicken Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online

Others

Ready Chicken Products Market, By Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Companies Mentioned

Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Perdue Farms Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (Banquet)

Foster Farms LLC

Butterball, LLC

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Bellisio Foods, Inc.

Home Market Foods, Inc.

