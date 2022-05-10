Dentsu Health Continues to Bolster its Strategic & Analytical Capabilities with Key Senior Hires

As part of its ambition and commitment to unlock opportunities for growth and good across the entire healthcare ecosystem, dentsu health announced today two key senior appointments. To elevate dentsu health's research and audience capabilities, Data Scientist Olympia Mantsios has been appointed Global VP Data & Analytics. And, to accelerate the transformation of dentsu health's product offerings, Lynda Gordon will join as SVP, Product Development.
About dentsu international
Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsu.com
About dentsu health
Dentsu health is an integrated solution that is transforming the healthcare agency services model through a global teaming platform of 2,000+ experts, specializing in health, wellness and pharmaceutical marketing.
Dentsu health unites leadership across our global agency brands in data and technology with a deep understanding of the emotional territory of healthcare, equips brands to connect with the right audience at the right moment, but always with ideas that speak to the heart. https://dentsuhealth.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006031/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.