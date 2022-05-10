PartsSource® Releases PartsSource Pro® 2022 with Supply Chain Risk Monitor, Expanded HTM Advisory Services and Exclusive Online Community Resources

Solution Improves Supply Chain Resiliency and Empowers HTM Team Performance

PartsSource, the leading online marketplace for medical equipment maintenance parts and services, today announces updates to PartsSource Pro, the company's flagship solution and clinical resource management platform. PartsSource Pro 2022 features expanded benefits to improve supply chain resiliency and healthcare technology management (HTM) team performance by providing members with visibility to supply chain risks, a resource optimization roadmap service, and exclusive educational resources on the online PartsSource Community.

1500 hospitals subscribe to and rely on PartsSource Pro, as its combination of best processes, cloud-software and logistical support delivers top-quartile performance for hospital clinical engineering and supply chain teams across the U.S. In 2021, 3.3 hospitals joined PartsSource Pro every week. The solution also helped prevent over 6,000 potential stock out days for PartsSource Pro member health systems by ensuring availability of mission-critical products.​

According to a Kaufman Hall report,1 99% of hospitals and health systems are experiencing supply chain disruptions in supply procurement, including shortages of key items and significant price increases. Additionally, for the first time since 2004, the American College of Healthcare Executives' Top Issues Confronting Hospitals in 2021 annual survey found that personnel shortages were the most significant challenge facing hospital CEOs, followed by financial challenges.2

"PartsSource Pro is driving the digital transformation of the medical device supply chain, and the increasing resiliency, cost and quality challenges the healthcare industry faces require added levels of service, support and resources. Expanded benefits within the PartsSource Pro 2022 release are designed to meet the evolving needs of hospitals requiring innovative solutions to expand capacity, optimize their limited resources, and better use data to improve decision-making processes," said Philip Settimi, MSE, M.D., President and CEO of PartsSource.

2022 UPDATES TO PARTSSOURCE PRO

As healthcare technology leaders face global supply chain disruptions and staffing shortages, PartsSource Pro 2022 makes even more resources available to secure mission-critical supplies and expand capacity to ensure clinical availability and patient safety.

Identify and Mitigate Supply Chain Risks with the Supply Chain Risk Monitor

Powered by PRECISION Procurement® data, benchmarks and ordering trends from peer hospitals across the country, the PartsSource Supply Chain Risk Monitor provides macro and micro visibility into risk, relative supplier performance trends and the evidence-based data necessary to mitigate impact and identify strategic opportunities to improve clinical resource uptime.

provides macro and micro visibility into risk, relative supplier performance trends and the evidence-based data necessary to mitigate impact and identify strategic opportunities to improve clinical resource uptime. Beginning this summer, the monitor will be used in planning conversations with dedicated account management to help clients pinpoint risks and explore opportunities to mitigate such as, the selection of high-quality alternatives, identification of expanded Guaranteed Stock options, purchase of anticipated stock ahead of leading disruption indicators and strategic Preventative Maintenance adjustments.

Optimize Resources Through HTM Advisory Services

HTM Advisory Services helps PartsSource Pro members evaluate and strategize opportunities to shift resources to maximize high-value priorities and expand the effective capacity of their teams. Introduced in 2021, the service model focuses on understanding each client's place on the HTM maturity journey and increasing focus on value-driving initiatives and health system priorities.

helps PartsSource Pro members evaluate and strategize opportunities to shift resources to maximize high-value priorities and expand the effective capacity of their teams. Introduced in 2021, the service model focuses on understanding each client's place on the HTM maturity journey and increasing focus on value-driving initiatives and health system priorities. The new Resource Optimization Roadmap, a consultative service plan (valued at $50K-$100K), will guide clients to benchmark performance, equip them with a customized plan to optimize resources and a roadmap to implement improvements to service strategies and team structures.

Empower HTM Performance with Educational Resources

Calculating and Communicating the Strategic Value of In-House Clinical Engineering (White Paper)

HTM leaders will learn to position in-house teams as an indispensable part of their organization by outlining actionable strategies and key considerations to evolve service models and calculate the impact of clinical engineering teams.

HTM leaders will learn to position in-house teams as an indispensable part of their organization by outlining actionable strategies and key considerations to evolve service models and calculate the impact of clinical engineering teams. HTM Leadership in a New World: Best Practices Compendium

Twenty-five pages of best practices and operational insights from industry thought leaders, along with video presentations that address timely topics such as supply chain resiliency, staffing models, capital planning and leading change.

"PartsSource helps advance our teams to the next level of the HTM journey and saves us a lot of time. When we decided to partially insource a segment of our contracted imaging equipment service, the PartsSource HTM Advisory Services team analyzed our staffing models, defined the number of FTEs needed and partnered with us to create implementation options with associated costs and a comprehensive business plan that resulted in approval of three new imaging technician roles," said Robert Tackett, Director, Clinical Engineering, The MetroHealth System.

About PartsSource®: Ensuring Healthcare is Always On®

PartsSource's proprietary procurement platform eliminates friction from the healthcare supply chain by delivering evidence‐based decision support for healthcare technology management (HTM). Through integrated workflows and standardized processes, PartsSource empowers HTM teams to make data-driven decisions, manage long‐tail spend, increase equipment uptime and track the quality of clinical assets. To learn more about the value of proactively managing the lifecycle of clinical resources, visit PartsSource.com.

The PartsSource Logo, Ensuring Healthcare is Always On and Precision Procurement are registered trademarks of PartsSource, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006073/en/