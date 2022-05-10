Amentum Awarded $39M Army Contract for Research and Development

Amentum has been awarded a $39 million contract to support the Army's Combat Capabilities and Development Command Soldier Center's (CCDC SC), Soldier Protection and Survivability Directorate (SPSD) to provide Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) services.

Amentum was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

"One of the most impactful programs we can work on are those related to soldier survivability," said Jill Bruning, President of Amentum's IS4 Strategic Business Unit. "Our experts will help to explore a variety of ways to ensure combatants are well-protected and remain mission capable on the battlefield, improving outcomes in all types of military engagements."

Under this contract, Amentum, in conjunction with the SPSD at Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center (NSRDEC), also known as Natick Labs, will develop novel solutions and improved capabilities based on the needs of the soldier. It will focus on enhancing lethality through protection and survivability on current and future battlefields: sensor threats, environmental threats, ballistic and blast threats, chemical and biological threats, and directed energy threats. Novel solutions include the integration of multiple functionalities onto a single substrate for protective clothing applications; improvements to soldier signature management capabilities to provide improved multispectral protection; improvements in the next generation of flame and thermal protection involving protection of the body, face, and hands against a variety of flame and thermal threats and hazards, improvement of hydration systems for the soldier and squad; and development of quantifiable test methods to assess the performance of protective clothing and individual equipment for soldier survivability.

The contract term is five years; work will be performed around the Natick, Mass., area.

ABOUT THE DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD S&T and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

