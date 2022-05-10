Corvias Completes Development of Housing at North Carolina Central University

Helps NCCU Meet On-Campus Demand, Increasing Housing by 55%

Corvias has completed the development of three new, on-campus residential buildings at North Carolina Central University, adding more than 1,200 beds, supporting the needs and goals of consistent enrollment growth and providing vital student infrastructure. The project included more than 60% engagement of qualified subcontractors that are local, minority-owned business enterprises (MBEs) and historically underutilized businesses (HUBs)—a record high for the University of North Carolina System. The new, state-of-the-art George Street Residence Complex, Lawson Street Residence Complex and Alston Avenue Apartments provide housing for students and residence life staff, and increase NCCU's housing inventory to 3,300 total beds.

The large open courtyard at the Alston Avenue Apartments provides a communal space for students to meet and gather. (Picture taken March 2022; credit: Corvias)

"Corvias is proud to support students by providing a variety of affordable and comfortable residential options that allow students to be closer to and more engaged in the university community," said Tim Toohey, Managing Director of Corvias. "The completion of these buildings helps to solve the housing shortage and will benefit students for decades to come."

The George Street Residential Complex includes semi-suite units for first-and second-year students, while Lawson Street is comprised of spacious apartment-style units for upper division students. The Lawson Street Residential Complex also includes a large and comfortable dining facility, spanning 7,300 square feet, to serve and bring together NCCU students for meals and socializing. The units in the Alston Avenue Apartments each feature four single bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a full kitchen, dishwasher and in-apartment washer and dryer. Amenities include a computer station, multi-purpose room, lounges, trash room with recycling and vending machines.

This year, Corvias was named one of the Nation's Top Student Housing Managers by Student Housing Business, and to the Top 10 for Student Housing Management Companies by Multi-Family Executive. Since 2019, Corvias has partnered with NCCU to help meet the needs of students and to support the school's continued growth. This included a two-phase approach to develop more residential communities to expand student opportunities to live on campus.

Through its various partnerships with higher ed institutions, Corvias manages one of the largest on-campus student housing portfolios in the U.S., serving nearly 20,000 students across 15 colleges and universities, including NCCU, University of Notre Dame, Purdue University and Wayne State University. Corvias strives to enhance quality of life, allowing its residents to grow and thrive. A proactive approach to maintenance and capital planning extends the life of the facilities and improvements, which helps sustain the assets over the term of the partnerships with the schools.

