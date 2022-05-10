Global Gas Masks Market Report 2022: A $21+ Billion Market by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Gas Masks Market, By Application, Type & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas masks market was valued at USD 8,465.15 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 21,044.03 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 16.39% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

A gas mask is used to protect a wearer from poison gas. A gas mask mainly filters inhaled air. These two techniques are used to protect the individual from toxic air. The two techniques are the reaction and exchange technique and the absorption and adsorption technique. In the reaction and exchange technique, resins are used so that when a toxic gas is passed through a filter containing a layer of resins, the gas particles react with resins to form harmless material. In absorption and adsorption techniques, hazardous contents from the inhaled air are absorbed while passing through a filter.

Growing industrialization in emerging countries such as China and India is expected to fuel market demand in the powered air-purifying respirators segment globally during the period of assessment.

Sustained government support coupled with the increased outsourcing of manufacturing endeavors from developed nations has propelled industrialization in these emerging economies. With the increasing number of accidents, subsequent fatalities, and injuries in mining, construction, oil, and gas, and chemical industries, the adoption of personal protective equipment such as powered air-purifying respirators for the labor workforce has become a critical requirement.

Adoption of powered air-purifying respirators in various industries not only significantly reduces injuries and fatalities but also increases productivity output. This factor is creating a positive impact on the powered air-purifying respirators segment.

Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global Gas Masks market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Based on application, this market is segmented into the chemical industry, oil and gas, mining industry, healthcare, fire services, military, and others.

Based on type, this market is segmented into disposable respirators, powered air-purifying respirators, powered air-purifying respirators, self-contained breathing apparatus, and others.

Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

