Sustainable Solano and 2022 Solano County Fair Partner to Honor Local Food, Wine and Beer with "Bounty of the County" Events

"Bounty of the County", an ongoing partnership between Sustainable Solano and the Solano County Fair Association will highlight Solano County wineries and breweries over the next several weeks with three key events on May 14, May 22 and June 18.

"We created Bounty of the County in 2020 to highlight that some of the country's most valuable farmland is in Solano County. Our county provides key ingredients for wine and beer along with some of the freshest, most bountiful produce in the region," said Elena Karoulina, Sustainable Solano Executive Director. "Today Bounty of the County has grown into a special series of events that highlight local farms, CSAs, wineries and breweries, in an environment that encourages food, wine and beer tasting along with the opportunity to interact with the farmers, chefs and winemakers that make "farm to table" possible in Solano County. We're thrilled to be back and in person this year!"

The three main 2022 Bounty of the County events include:

On Saturday, May 14, from noon to 2pm at Mangels Vineyards in Fairfield, three Suisun Valley winemakers will team up with Sustainable Solano for food and wine tastings, cooking demos and more. Winemakers from Tolenas Winery, Mangels Vineyards and Suisun Creek Winery will each pour one of their varietals and give some background on its creation. Each wine will be paired with a small food tasting featuring local, seasonal produce from Suisun Valley farms, along with recipes and brief cooking demos by the Sustainable Solano staff. Following the food tasting, guests will have the opportunity to taste additional wines, chat further with the winemakers and sign up for wine club memberships if desired.

On Sunday, May 22, from 1pm to 3pm at Ruhstaller farm in Dixon, visitors can come see how beer is "grown". This special Bounty of the County event features a tour through the fields, the cellar and the brewery while learning how Ruhstaller Farm transforms their own organic hops into unique, delicious craft beers. Small food tastings featuring produce from Eatwell and other family farms will be paired with the beers along the way, with recipes and quick cooking demos by Sustainable Solano staff. Guests will have the opportunity to chat with the brewmasters and learn about Ruhstaller's regenerative farming practices that bring the hops from the dirt to the deck and strive to leave the land better than they found it.

On Saturday, June 18, from 3 to 6pm, the 2022 Solano County Fair will feature Bounty of the County with cooking demonstrations and tasting samples with local, seasonal produce; information on where to buy Solano-grown food, including Cultivate Community Food Co-op, farm stands and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) memberships direct from the farms; information about the local food system and how people can participate in supporting local growers and the local economy; and family-friendly activities.

Proceeds from all of these events will support Sustainable Solano's local food program, which includes free cooking classes and youth cooking programs.

For more information about the Bounty of the County events, visit https://sustainablesolano.org/bounty/

About Sustainable Solano

Sustainable Solano is a countywide nonprofit organization that is dedicated to "Nurturing Initiatives for the Good of the Whole." The organization brings together programs that support and sustain one another and the Solano County community. Initiatives include sustainable landscaping, local food, resilient neighborhoods, youth leadership, sustaining conversations and community gardens. For more information, visit sustainablesolano.org

About the 2022 Solano County Fair

After two, long, digital years away, the Solano County Fair is back, live and in-person, at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo, June 16 - 19. Attendees are invited to come and explore agriculture, artwork, community programs and all the sights and sounds of traditional fair concessions, music and more. "Bales of Fun" is the theme for the 2022 Solano County Fair, the 73rd year in a row that Solano County has celebrated the very special place that we all call home. For more information visit https://www.scfair.com.

