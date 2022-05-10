Integreon Launches New Contracts Management Services with Focus On Strategic Solutions and Technology Partnerships

Expanded Portfolio Offers On-Demand Resourcing, LegalTech Integration and Process Innovation to Deliver Tangible Cost and Efficiency Benefits for Clients

Integreon, a trusted global managed services and alternative legal services provider (ALSP), announced today at the CLOC Global Institute expansion of its contracts management capabilities to include Legal Operations as a Service, Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Platform Support, Contract Performance Management, and an upgraded data extraction, migration and abstraction center of expertise, all built to deliver measurable business value at compelling price points.

Integreon is a sponsor at the annual CLOC Global Institute in Las Vegas and several of its subject matter experts including Gabriel Buigas, Sylvain Magdinier, Ian Connerty, and Patricia Callejon will be on site and available at Booth 236.

Highlights from the new portfolio include:

Legal Operations as a Service

Corporate Legal Operations teams are straining to meet unprecedented demand for their support: helping in-house departments do more with less, project managing complex innovation and technology programs while delivering enhanced operational analytics to their leadership. Integreon combines legal operations resourcing and delivery expertise with UpLevel Ops' consulting capabilities into a complete, cost-effective Legal Ops solution that covers strategic and advisory services, day-to-day operational support, financial, budget and vendor management.

CLM Platform Management

Organizations make a significant investment in contract lifecycle management (CLM) platforms, but many implementations fail to deliver the expected return on that investment due to insufficient post-rollout support. Integreon provides comprehensive CLM platform management designed to achieve expected ROI, offering system deployment support and monitoring, contract repository maintenance, reporting / analytics, as well as helpdesk services and training. Integreon's team of Six Sigma black belts and change management experts analyze client operational processes and surface optimization opportunities to maximize efficiency.

Contract Performance Management

Expensive commercial disputes and contract value leakage all happen after the deal is signed. Many businesses lack the resourcing to fully manage contract risks post-execution, resulting in service defaults and financial under-performance. Contract renewals, extensions, change requests and in-life deal negotiations are all expertly supported by experienced Performance Management associates. Integreon also deploys AI technology to ringfence contract obligations data, and then tracks, monitors and reports these obligations to help clients ensure that their contracts deliver the expected business outcomes.

Data Extraction and Migration

A commercial contracts estate is hazy and unstructured until the contract data has been properly extracted and organized. Migrating the estate from one IT repository to another can be an operational nightmare for clients, when it could be an opportunity to master the information. Integreon has built a Center of Excellence uniquely focused on data extraction and migration, with a team of highly experienced contract and technology professionals assisting corporate clients with their contracts data transformation programs. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon provides a global service supporting over 50 languages.

"Integreon is excited to offer a targeted suite of offerings intended to enable the legal ops community to effectively execute on their key strategies and objectives, said Gabriel Buigas, Executive Vice President and head of Contracts, Compliance and Commercial Services (CCC). "As a former in-house legal executive, I understand the challenges being faced by legal operations leaders given the ever growing demands being placed on the legal function and we are proud to offer services that can help them be successful."

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal, business, and research support solutions to leading law firms, legal departments, financial institutions, and professional services firms. The company applies a highly trained, experienced team of over 3,500 employees globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment, and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as onshore, offshore, and onsite delivery of services. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based private equity firm that has invested approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital since inception.

For more information about Integreon's extensive range of services, email info@integreon.com, visit https://www.integreon.com/ and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

