Elve CEO Recognized with IEEE Vacuum Electronics Young Scientist Award

Elve, furthering its mission to bring fiber-like wireless (or "elvespeed") connectivity to the world, announced today that Founder and CEO Diana Gamzina, Ph.D., was recognized with the Vacuum Electronics Young Scientist Award by the 2022 IEEE 23rd International Vacuum Electronics Conference (2022 IVEC).

"Dr. Gamzina's innovation and contributions to the industry are remarkable," said Dr. Jack Tucek, General Chair of the 2022 IVEC conference. "From transforming how vacuum electronic devices are delivered, to supporting STEM education among high-school students with diverse socio-economic backgrounds, Dr. Gamzina has emerged as a fresh voice in our space and an inspiration to other emerging leaders."

"I'm honored to receive this award from my colleagues in the international community of vacuum electronics," said Gamzina. "Vacuum electronics will change the world by bringing unrivaled innovation to tackle some of our society's toughest challenges. At Elve, we will continue advancing our mission to enable the next generation of wireless connectivity."

Elve was founded by Gamzina in June 2020 with the vision of bringing advanced materials and manufacturing technologies to the construction of millimeter wave power amplifiers. Since then, Elve has been revolutionizing how vacuum electronics are made to enable delivery of millimeter wave power amplifiers in larger quantities than had been possible before.

Prior to founding Elve, Gamzina was a staff scientist at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and a development engineer at the UC Davis millimeter-wave research group, leading research and development programs in micro to nano scale as well as additive manufacturing techniques, multiscale multifunctional materials synthesis, and thermo-mechanical design and analysis for development of compact high frequency and high power RF sources.

Gamzina has an M.S. and Ph.D. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, has received the Early Career Research Award from the U.S. Department of Energy, and holds three patents related to the manufacture of vacuum electronics.

She is also a co-founder of the SAGE Journey program with the mission to broaden gender diversity in science and engineering fields and foster creativity and innovation for continued scientific and technological leadership.

About Elve

Elve's mission is to power the next generation of wireless connectivity. Elve is revolutionizing how vacuum electronics are made by implementing advanced materials and manufacturing technologies to enable delivery of millimeter wave power amplifiers in larger quantities than had been possible before. For more information, visit elvespeed.com.

