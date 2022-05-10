Growth Acceleration Partners Announces New VP of Marketing

Experienced Marketing Leader Joins Team to Elevate Brand Awareness and Accelerate Explosive Growth
Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a strategic technology solutions partner, announces Jocelyn Sexton, an experienced marketing and communications leader for engineering and technology solutions, has joined the company as vice president of marketing.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005244/en/
Jocelyn Sexton (Photo: Business Wire)
"As we continue record-breaking revenue growth to meet market demand for digital transformation expertise, we are pleased to welcome Jocelyn to a role that will further enhance our brand awareness," says Joyce Durst, CEO and co-founder of GAP. "Our long-term success is a result of a purposefully diverse, equitable and inclusive environment, and our marketing team also has an integral role in ensuring we find the right people to join our world-class consulting and engineering teams."
GAP embodies its values of striving for Greatness, being Agile, and investing in People. These values guide all departments of GAP, from the engineering teams that deliver services to clients, to executing plans at a marketing level, as evidenced by onboarding phenomenal talent. In turn, these world-class teams allow GAP to provide exceptional experiences for its customers.
"When GAP approached me about this marketing executive opportunity, I wasn't looking for a job, but their leadership and values-led culture really drew me in," noted Sexton. "Joyce has a passion for investing in others and helping women thrive in their careers. The opportunity to work with the GAP team on their mission to develop human potential through service, innovation and fun — so everyone involved could flourish — was a compelling adventure I wanted to be a part of as we hit new milestones in the technology industry."
Sexton now leads the GAP marketing team, dispersed across the U.S. and Costa Rica, with a focus on demand generation, brand awareness, communication, sales enablement and recruitment. Based near Austin, she most recently led global corporate marketing and external communications at Dover Fueling Solutions. She also drove creative, customer-focused campaigns for technology solutions in her previous marketing roles at National Instruments, SailPoint and Emerson Automation Solutions. Sexton is a member of the Forbes Communications Council and earned an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin in 2014.
About Growth Acceleration Partners
GAP is a strategic technology solutions partner that provides an exceptional experience in Digital Transformation and Delivery of Software and Data solutions via our world-class consulting and engineering teams. By building strategic, long-term partnerships, we combine extensive domain knowledge with deep technical expertise, technology to enable your objectives into data and software solutions that drive business outcomes.
