Fort Worth Chamber Launches Economic Development Partnership, Promotes Growth, Regionalism

Today, the Fort Worth Chamber announced the launch of its Regional Economic Development Partnership, promoting regional growth and economic development across the western side of the DFW metro. The first of its kind collaboration brings together more than 18 municipalities and counties to strengthen community relationships, track business trends and share data and resources.
The partnership will have a dual focus: supporting existing local businesses through enhanced retention efforts as well as marketing the region as a target destination for relocating companies.
"We're proud to launch this initiative with nearly 20 organizations committed to date," said Chris Strayer, Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the FWC. "This collaboration provides invaluable information and resources to our regional partners, and we're so excited to work together to grow and develop our local economy."
"As Parker County continues to experience rapid growth, we are excited to partner with the Fort Worth Chamber in our efforts to recruit and retain great employers," said Patrick Lawler, Executive Director for the Parker County Economic Development Council. "Collaborative efforts and community partnerships are essential to our mission to strengthen and grow a vibrant and diverse economic future for Parker County. We look forward to continued growth in North Texas."
The founding partners committed to investing in the organization include City of Burleson, City of Corinth, City of Granbury, City of Joshua, City of Keller, City of Mansfield, City of Saginaw, City of Southlake, City of Weatherford, Cleburne Economic Development Foundation, Inc., Decatur Economic Development Corporation, Grapevine Economic Development, HEB Economic Development Foundation, North Richland Hills Economic Development, and Parker County Economic Development.
Regional partnership funds are earmarked to grow the region through business attraction, marketing, and project management. Visit fortworthchamber.com/regionalpartners and watch this video.
ABOUT THE FORT WORTH CHAMBER
The Fort Worth Chamber, with 1,400 member businesses, is one of the largest chambers in the North Texas region. Through its core functions of business attraction and retention, talent development, small business and entrepreneur support, and government advocacy, the Chamber's mission is to bring the Fort Worth region together to identify issues, solve problems and help align resources resulting in a stronger business climate and greater economic prosperity for all. Contact the Fort Worth Chamber at (817) 338-2491 or http://www.fortworthchamber.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006094/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.