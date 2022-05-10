SoftServe Opens Delivery Center in Bucharest, Romania to Expand Regional Capabilities

Company's entrance into new talent region serves as part of continued global expansion strategy
SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has opened a new delivery office in Bucharest, Romania as part of its strategy to extend global delivery capabilities. Following the recent opening of delivery centers in Latin America, SoftServe now has 31 delivery center locations globally across key IT sectors. The new office will offer customers key services ranging from product, applications, and systems engineering to cloud migration and development.
SoftServe, which employs over 13,000 associates globally, has been operating in Eastern Europe since 2014. Statistically, Romania's IT market is currently among the fastest growing in the region, accommodating over 115,000 IT professionals, making it a strategic next step as the company continues to expand.
"This has been an important project in the works for over half a year, and we are elated to be opening this new office in Romania, one of the top countries for software engineering," said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, President, EMEA. "We are intentional in our local community investments, and we look forward to establishing new synergies with the Romanian IT industry."
Romania, a hub for technology investment and outsourcing, holds a highly skilled and diversified workforce, spotlighting competitive prices and a stimulating business environment for new and experienced talent.
"Romania's IT sector has seen significant and sustained growth over the past decade, and it was a logical next move for us to continue bringing top-tier service to our customers. Our new office will allow us to continue supporting the professional growth of our team members, and collectively go the extra mile to contribute to our clients' success," said Dan Adrian Paraschiv, SoftServe Romania Country Manager. "We are looking forward to sculpting an inclusive and solid engineering culture in this office."
The company will bring its best practices to new members in Romania, providing attractive benefits and offering associates competitive learning solutions powered by SoftServe University to foster their personal and professional development. The company will also engage employees in social responsibility initiatives, including Open Eyes charity activities and Open/Tech pro bono technology projects.
About SoftServe
Employing more than 13,000 associates in 41 centers, offices, and client locations globally, SoftServe has a proven track record in healthcare and life sciences, financial services, retail, high tech (ISVs), and energy, oil, and gas industries. The company offers deep expertise across software engineering, cloud and DevOps, big data and analytics, AI and machine learning, the Internet of Things, experience design, cybersecurity, experience platforms, extended reality (XR), robotics, and innovation platforms.
SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.
