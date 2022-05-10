Mercury Global Market Review 2022 and Forecast to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mercury Global Market Review 2022 and Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report presents a thorough study of the mercury industry, covering both global and national markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities.
Comprehensive data on mercury worldwide production, demand, trade statistics and prices are provided. Each country's market overview covers the following: mercury production, mercury demand, mercury export and import.
The report offers a 10-year outlook on the reviewed market, including mercury industry trends, supply and demand forecast.
Global Market Report:
- The report features the impact of various factors on the market
- The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report
- The report presents possible scenarios of market development
Reasons to Buy
- The report provides analysis of factors that affect the market.
- Company's business and sales activities will be boosted by gaining an insight into the mercury market.
- The report will help to find prospective partners and suppliers.
- Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen company's decision-making processes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. WORLD MERCURY INDUSTRY TRENDS IN 2016-2021
1.1. General data about mercury
1.2. Global mercury market trends
- World mercury production in 2016-2021
- World mercury demand in 2016-2021
1.3. Mercury prices in the global market
2. MERCURY INDUSTRY TRENDS IN EUROPE
3. MERCURY INDUSTRY TRENDS IN CIS
3.1. Kyrgyzstan
3.2. Tajikistan
4. MERCURY INDUSTRY TRENDS IN ASIA PACIFIC
4.1. China
5. MERCURY INDUSTRY TRENDS IN NORTH AMERICA
5.1. USA
6. MERCURY INDUSTRY TRENDS IN LATIN AMERICA
6.1. Mexico
6.2. Peru
7. GLOBAL MERCURY MARKET FORECAST TO 2031
7.1. Mercury production forecast to 2031
7.2. Mercury demand forecast to 2031
7.3. Mercury prices forecast to 2031
