Worldwide Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Industry to 2027 - Rising Awareness About the Benefits and Performance of Using Aquaplaning Solutions in Automobiles is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV), By Propulsion (ICE, Electric), and By Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive aquaplaning solution market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about the benefits and performance of using aquaplaning solutions in automobiles and rising incidents of road accidents.
Driving vehicles in the rainy season can make driving dangerous as the tires tend to lose friction. Besides, precipitation lowers the visibility of drivers, which could lead to fatal road accidents. Extreme rain events could lead to flooding, which could affect the traffic flow by reducing the capacity of roadways and increasing the probability of road accidents.
Hence, automobile manufacturers are introducing aquaplaning solutions in advanced vehicles to reduce the occurrence of road accidents around the globe. Ongoing technological advancements in the automotive industry and increased focus of auto manufacturers to enhance safety for drivers in all road conditions, including driving on wet roads, are expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive aquaplaning solution market.
Increased investments in research and development activities and upgradation of existing infrastructure for more advanced vehicle systems are propelling the demand for aquaplaning solutions, which is supporting their market growth. Recently, the automotive giant company Bosch collaborated with Italdesign and EasyRain to ensure road safety of automobiles by developing Aquaplaning Intelligent Solution, integrating intelligent sensors with advanced driver assistance systems.
The aquaplaning solution is designed to improve the safety of automobiles as well as counter the problem of aquaplaning faced by automobiles. Rising environmental concerns and supportive government strategies to promote the sales of electric vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the automotive aquaplaning solution market.
Years Considered for This Report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global automotive aquaplaning solution market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive aquaplaning solution market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027
- To classify and forecast global automotive aquaplaning solution market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive aquaplaning solution market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global automotive aquaplaning solution market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market
Report Scope:
In this report, global automotive aquaplaning solution market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Two-Wheeler
- Passenger Car
- LCV
- M&HCV
Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, By Propulsion:
- ICE
- Electric
Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, By Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe & CIS
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Easyrain i.S.p.A.
- Italdesign Giugiaro S.p.A.
- Volkswagen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgwo7i
