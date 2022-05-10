Pathways Acquires Psychological Assessment and Intervention Services, Inc. (PAIS)

Pathways Health and Community Support, LLC (Pathways), one of the largest providers of behavioral and mental health services in the United States, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Psychological Assessment & Intervention Services, Inc. (PAIS) in West Virginia.

The acquisition allows Pathways to expand its footprint into West Virginia where PAIS currently serves clients in 29 counties supported by 7 regional offices. PAIS has been serving clients since 1993. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

PAIS's service offerings align with Pathways' mission to improve people's lives by inspiring personal growth, health and wellness. PAIS offers person-centered home and community-based services, including direct services and case management for individuals with developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families, along with psychological assessment and general outpatient therapy services for children and adults. Integrating these programs and services into Pathways' current offerings will enable Pathways to provide a broader range of programs in more communities.

Led by Jill Winters, Pathways' CEO and former United Healthcare executive, the organization will have physical locations in 20 states and the District of Columbia. The company employs a team of 5,000+ dedicated staff members working to create healthier communities by providing behavioral health services that include counseling, IDD, telehealth, autism, case management, therapeutic foster care, parent education, supportive employment and substance use. The company also offers employer-based programs through Pathways at Work, a series of customized workplace health and well-being seminars, webinars and other resources for employees.

"I'm honored to lead this company of committed and talented behavioral health professionals," said Winters. "Pathways employees provide essential behavioral health and wellness services across the country in inclusive, open, ethical and positive environments. This strategic acquisition continues Pathways' geographic expansion of our home, IDD and community-based services and advances our mission to help more people struggling with disabilities, addiction, depression, isolation and other critical life challenges."

Marking 25 years in business this year, Pathways continues its robust expansion strategy. Since September 2021, Pathways has acquired three companies to expand its services into additional communities across the United States.

