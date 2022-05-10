Global Underwater Acoustic Modems Market Research Report 2022: Range, Medium Range, Long Range, Full Ocean Range, Application Forecast and Analysis, 2016-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Underwater Acoustic Modems Market, By Range, Medium Range, Long Range, Full Ocean Range), Application & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global underwater acoustic modems market was valued at USD 89.25 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 140.06 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 7.80% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

Underwater acoustic modems are used to wirelessly transmit data in the water or seawater. The navy can monitor, navigate, and communicate underwater by using underwater modems. The introduction of underwater modems, also known as acoustic modems, has enabled the use of technologies such as GPS and Wi-Fi beneath the water's surface.

Researchers and scientists are conducting extensive research to overcome the inherent difficulties in the propagation of information-carrying signals underwater. Underwater communication necessitates the use of dependable, high-capacity underwater acoustic networks. End-users such as offshore oil and gas and the navy have relied on acoustic communication data for their business operations.

Recent efforts to develop underwater acoustic networks in shallow and medium water regions include the Office of Naval Research (ONR)-funded Deployable Autonomous Distributed System (DADS) and the National Science Foundation-funded Autonomous Oceanographic Sampling Network. The DADS, for instance, which offers undersea surveillance, is an underwater array of fixed sensor platforms connected together through acoustic modems. All of these factors have contributed to the increased use of underwater acoustic communication modems in naval defense.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in the market are Teledyne Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics, Sonardyne International, Evologics, Dspcomm, Mistral, and others.

Aspects covered in this report

Based on range, this market is segmented into Shallow Water (Up to 350 Meters), Medium Range (Up to 1500 Meters), Long Range (Up to 6000 Meters), and Full Ocean Range (Up to 10000 Meters).

Based on Application, this market is segmented into Submarine Communications, Submarine Wireless Command, and Control Submarine Data and File Transfer.

Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Companies Mentioned

Teledyne Technologies

Kongsberg Gruppen

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics

Sonardyne International

Evologics

Dspcomm

Mistral

Nortek

Aquatec Group

Baltrobotics

Tritech International

Gavial Holdings

Hydroacoustic

Linkquest

Aquatic Sensor Network Technology

Proserv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia7wf4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006093/en/