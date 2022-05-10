Global Underwater Acoustic Modems Market Research Report 2022: Range, Medium Range, Long Range, Full Ocean Range, Application Forecast and Analysis, 2016-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Underwater Acoustic Modems Market, By Range, Medium Range, Long Range, Full Ocean Range), Application & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global underwater acoustic modems market was valued at USD 89.25 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 140.06 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 7.80% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).
Underwater acoustic modems are used to wirelessly transmit data in the water or seawater. The navy can monitor, navigate, and communicate underwater by using underwater modems. The introduction of underwater modems, also known as acoustic modems, has enabled the use of technologies such as GPS and Wi-Fi beneath the water's surface.
Researchers and scientists are conducting extensive research to overcome the inherent difficulties in the propagation of information-carrying signals underwater. Underwater communication necessitates the use of dependable, high-capacity underwater acoustic networks. End-users such as offshore oil and gas and the navy have relied on acoustic communication data for their business operations.
Recent efforts to develop underwater acoustic networks in shallow and medium water regions include the Office of Naval Research (ONR)-funded Deployable Autonomous Distributed System (DADS) and the National Science Foundation-funded Autonomous Oceanographic Sampling Network. The DADS, for instance, which offers undersea surveillance, is an underwater array of fixed sensor platforms connected together through acoustic modems. All of these factors have contributed to the increased use of underwater acoustic communication modems in naval defense.
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Some of the leading players in the market are Teledyne Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics, Sonardyne International, Evologics, Dspcomm, Mistral, and others.
Aspects covered in this report
- Based on range, this market is segmented into Shallow Water (Up to 350 Meters), Medium Range (Up to 1500 Meters), Long Range (Up to 6000 Meters), and Full Ocean Range (Up to 10000 Meters).
- Based on Application, this market is segmented into Submarine Communications, Submarine Wireless Command, and Control Submarine Data and File Transfer.
- Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
Companies Mentioned
- Teledyne Technologies
- Kongsberg Gruppen
- Thales Group
- Ultra Electronics
- Sonardyne International
- Evologics
- Dspcomm
- Mistral
- Nortek
- Aquatec Group
- Baltrobotics
- Tritech International
- Gavial Holdings
- Hydroacoustic
- Linkquest
- Aquatic Sensor Network Technology
- Proserv
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia7wf4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006093/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.