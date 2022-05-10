US Federal Tax Litigation Guidebook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Federal Tax Litigation" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tax lawyers across the country have at least one thing in common - the feeling of frustration when trying to figure out the hows and whys of IRS action or inaction.
Federal Tax Litigation helps to lift the veil of mystery. Written by a former litigator for the Tax Division of the Justice Department, this book offers an insider's perspective on both the legal issues and practical considerations involved in handling a federal tax controversy. It presents a comprehensive approach to tax litigation, covering audit, appeal, problems resolution office, collection and subsequent judicial proceedings involving the Justice Department.
You'll find coverage of every aspect of federal tax disputes, including: handling tax controversies at all levels of the IRS; alternative dispute resolution procedures; asserting the "innocent spouse defense"; representing a client who is the target of the Criminal Investigation Division; refuting jeopardy assessments; suits against the federal government for overpayments; establishing "reasonable cause" for failure to pay; fighting government suits for recovery of erroneous refunds; recovery of damages for improper government disclosures of tax return information; taxpayer recovery of attorney's fees; tax debts that may be discharged in bankruptcy; grand jury matters; and more. Whether you are experienced or new to the field, Federal Tax Litigation will show you what to expect and help you advise clients in difficult situations. Don't miss this essential guide used in government, private practice and law schools across the country!
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3j4mq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006077/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.