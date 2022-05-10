Atar Capital Completes Sixth Bolt-on Acquisition for Portfolio Company, Pathways Health and Community Support

Atar Capital, a global private investment firm, announced a sixth acquisition through its portfolio company, Pathways Health and Community Support, LLC (Pathways), with the closing of Psychological Assessment & Intervention Services, Inc. (PAIS). The definitive agreement for the acquisition was originally signed in December 2021. This acquisition allows Pathways to expand its footprint into West Virginia where PAIS currently serves clients in 29 out of 55 counties that are supported by 7 regional offices. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

PAIS offers person-centered home and community-based services, including direct services and case management for individuals with developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families, along with psychological assessment and general outpatient therapy services for children and adults. The organization's programs and services align well with those offered by Pathways, making it possible for Pathways to offer a broader range of behavioral health services in more communities.

Pathways has an active presence in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Led by Jill Winters, Pathways' CEO, the organization employs a team of 5,000+ dedicated staff members working to create healthier communities with programs that include counseling, IDD, telehealth, autism, case management, therapeutic foster care, parent education, supportive employment and substance use. The company also offers employer-based programs through Pathways at Work, a series of customized workplace health and well-being seminars, webinars and other resources for employees.

Winters said, "Atar Capital's continued guidance and investment in our growth is making it possible for Pathways to broaden the scope of essential behavioral health and wellness services across the country for people struggling with critical life challenges. We look forward to expanding those resources with this latest acquisition."

Cyrus Nikou, founder and managing partner of Atar Capital, said, "We continue to be excited about the growth prospects ahead for Pathways. This latest acquisition of PAIS, in addition to the five other bolt-on companies acquired for Pathways over the past two years, significantly expands the organization's footprint and range of services. It is a clear testament to Atar Capital's mission and commitment to supporting the growth of its portfolio companies."

Atar's investment team for the transaction included Atar Capital's Founder and Managing Partner Cyrus Nikou, Senior Managing Director Robert Lezec, Managing Directors Stanley Huang and Vijay Mony and Director T.J. McCaffrey. Dykema provided legal counsel to Atar Capital.

About Atar Capital

Atar Capital is a global private investment firm that acquires a wide range of lower middle market businesses exhibiting opportunities for growth, revitalization and significant value creation. Atar Capital's principals have completed more than 80 private equity transactions across North America, Europe and South America.

Atar Capital's combination of operational expertise, industry knowledge and investment experience provide a unique edge in creating value and working as a true partner with its portfolio companies. The firm assists in activities ranging from growing the business to improving operations and financial performance, leveraging all available resources and talent within Atar's leadership team, as well as its bench of seasoned senior advisors with deep sector and functional expertise. For more information, please visit www.atarcapital.com.

About Pathways

Pathways Health and Community Support, LLC is one of the largest providers of behavioral and mental health services in the United States. Originally founded in 1997 as Providence Service Corporation, and subsequently acquired by Atar Capital in 2018, Pathways' mission is to improve the lives of people by inspiring personal growth, health and wellness. The organization offers a full spectrum of social services and behavioral health solutions, including mental health support, youth and family services, adult services and prevention services, to clients in their homes or through telehealth and community-based resources. The company also offers employer-based programs to help employees manage stress, anxiety and other behavioral health challenges through Pathways at Work, a series of customized workplace health and well-being seminars, webinars and other resources for employees.

For more information visit www.pathways.com.

