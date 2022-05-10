RICO Civil and Criminal Law and Strategy Guidebook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "RICO. Civil and Criminal Law and Strategy" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
RICO: Civil and Criminal Law and Strategy is a practical guide to all aspects of RICO litigation. It provides a fundamental grounding in substantive RICO law and focuses on strategic and tactical considerations of RICO practice. Especially valuable discussions provide the latest techniques for representing either side of the issue.
This definitive treatise deals with unresolved issues including: the four-year statute of limitations; due process; the evolving definitions of "pattern" and "enterprise"; determination of predicate acts, including mail, wire and securities fraud; potential applications of RICO in commercial fraud; causation, injury and scope of damages; pretrial seizure of assets and forfeiture of assets; criminal "mega-trials"; parallel proceedings and collateral consequences; and government civil RICO.
The book also keeps you up to date on Supreme Court cases and the latest judicial interpretations of many important issues, including the survival of RICO actions after death.
"Rakoff and Goldstein have proved that a practical book can also be scholarly. They have gathered together a group of author-experts who comprehensively analyze every conceivable RICO problem. Bravo!"
- Lawrence Pedowitz of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz,New York
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugska7
