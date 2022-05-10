Bobcat Company Announces Investment in New Assembly Plant in Rogers, Minnesota

Company will add more than 100 new, full-time employees and a third location in the state joins manufacturing facility in Litchfield and global office in downtown Minneapolis

Bobcat Company ("Bobcat"), a global leader in the compact equipment industry, today announced plans for a new assembly plant in Rogers, Minnesota, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. This investment will add an additional 225,000 square feet in production capacity and enable the company to streamline efficiencies across its manufacturing footprint in the Midwest region. In addition, the company plans to add more than 100 new, full-time positions at this location in 2022.

"This investment further demonstrates our commitment to our presence in Minnesota, while supporting the growth we are experiencing in the marketplace," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. "We are dedicated to continuing to expand our capabilities and equipment product lines to empower our customers, and this new location will be an important part of this success."

Bobcat anticipates the new operation – located at 19850 Diamond Lake Road South on 22 acres in Rogers – will be fully operational by fourth quarter of 2022. The facility will offer assembly space, shipping and receiving docks, employee parking, breakroom, offices and meeting rooms.

The location in Rogers, a growing suburban community in Hennepin County and the seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area, is ideal given the benefits of its unique location at the intersection of two regional roadway systems – Interstate 94 and Highway 101. This location will allow Bobcat to optimize manufacturing logistics by streamlining the company's supply routes alongside other locations in the region, as well as create supply efficiencies that support both market demand and the company's vigorous growth plans.

The addition of the Rogers facility will contribute to the company's strategic manufacturing footprint plan and support its investments in facilities across North America, including a recent $26 million expansion at its facility in Litchfield, Minnesota, and $70 million expansion in Statesville, North Carolina. These efforts are part of Bobcat's long-term strategic growth initiatives as a leading equipment manufacturer and supports its long-term commitment to employees and communities.

"We will continue to invest in our facilities, employees and manufacturing capabilities, so we can meet the needs of our dealers and customers, while continually enhancing excellence across our business," added Ballweber.

The company plans to ramp up the hiring of new, full-time employees over the next 18 months. An initial emphasis will be placed on hiring qualified material handlers, assemblers and warehouse associates for both first and second shifts. These positions offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits packages, initial and ongoing training and the opportunity for career advancement roles.

A job fair recruiting event will be held on Wednesday, May 25, from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at 13550 Commerce Blvd. in Rogers. Registration is not required, and all area job seekers are welcome.

To learn more about open positions, visit the company's careers page at www.bobcat.com/careers.

Since 1958, Bobcat Company has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation based on delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat offers an extensive line of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, compact tractors, utility products, telehandlers, mowers, attachments, implements, parts, and services. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat continues to lead the industry, all while helping people succeed and build stronger communities and a better tomorrow. For more information, visit www.Bobcat.com.

