Press Ganey, KidsX to Launch Pediatric Healthcare Accelerator to Address Health Issues in Lives of Children

Press Ganey, the national leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, launched its application process for the Press Ganey KidsX Accelerator. This innovative program matches 10 cutting-edge startups with top-performing children's hospitals to solve today's largest healthcare challenges.

In partnership with KidsX, an international consortium of pediatric hospitals focused on improving digital health innovation through collaboration, the four-week accelerator will provide startups with the resources needed to spark innovation and design breakthrough pediatric-focused solutions.

"With the right resources, we know entrepreneurs can ignite transformation and help pave the way for other children's hospitals to follow," said Darren Dworkin, president and chief operating officer, Press Ganey. "We're excited to innovate with early-stage companies, with the ultimate goal of helping families navigate life's most vulnerable moments."

Press Ganey and KidsX leaders collaborated with nation leading pediatric institutions to identify their top pain points. Specifically, the four-week accelerator program will focus on issues related to:

The accelerator kicks off in August and will focus on issues related to:

Removing data silos and increasing personalization

Cultural competency and outcomes

Re-designing work during a workforce shortage

Mental and behavioral health

Workforce recruitment and retention

Press Ganey and KidsX will match innovative startups addressing these pain points and provide the data, tools, and expertise necessary to accelerate solutions.

"For too long, there has been a disconnect between recurring problems in the pediatric healthcare space and a lag in implementing pediatric-focused solutions," said Omkar Kulkarni, MPH, chief innovation officer, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and managing director of KidsX. "Today, we break that notion and unveil a dedicated forum for connecting children's hospitals with the tech needed to drive frictionless family-centered care."

Applications for Press Ganey KidsX Accelerator will be accepted through June 3, 2022. Startups interested in participating can apply at KidsX.Health.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey invented the healthcare performance improvement movement over 35 years ago. Today it offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

About KidsX

KidsX is a global ecosystem of pediatric innovators, anchored by a consortium of over 30 children's hospitals from around the world motivated to partner with early-stage digital health companies to transform pediatric care. Our mission is to solve the most pressing problems in pediatric care delivery by facilitating collaboration between leading healthcare organizations and inspired entrepreneurs.

