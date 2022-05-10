Health Care Benefits Law Guide 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Health Care Benefits Law" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Health Care Benefits Law explains how current laws affect the design and day-to-day administration of health care plans. It also helps you identify - and deal with - hidden areas of liability.

Making sense of the nonstop parade of federal and state legislation, regulation and decisional law governing health care benefits is not an easy task. For professionals in the field, however, it is an essential one. Fortunately, there is a comprehensive and practical guide to this complex, evolving area that clarifies the legal framework, including the most recent developments, and keeps you on top of every important issue.

You'll get sample forms, checklists, drafting tips, and the perspective you need to cope with any challenge. Whether you are an attorney, health care plan sponsor, employer or multi-employer trustee, insurance company, HMO, or other health care provider, this guide will save you hours of painstaking work and greatly simplify compliance.

You'll find detailed coverage of such topics as:

ERISA reporting and disclosure requirements

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and the regulations clarifying its provisions

Negotiating ASO (Administrative-Services-Only) contracts

Tax treatment of health benefits

Auditing utilization review

Health and welfare benefit plans and ERISA fiduciary requirements

Managed care liability

COBRA (including all the sample notices and forms that an employer needs to comply effectively)

Medicare Secondary Payer issues

Provision of benefits by professional employer organizations (PEOs)

The Americans with Disabilities Act

The Health Maintenance Organization Act

HIPAA

The Family and Medical Leave Act

Health care and employee benefit provisions of the 2005 Bankruptcy Act

The Tax Relief and Health Care Act of 2006

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svg6e0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510006061/en/