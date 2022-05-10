Segra Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer Round Out C-Suite

Segra announced that Ed Aaronson has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Zenita Henderson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Both bring a wealth of business to business telecommunications and technology experience to Segra.

Aaronson as CRO, will be responsible for growth and acceleration of company revenues while leading new customer sales and account management of current customers. Aaronson has more than 30 years of telecommunications experience and previously served as Vice President of Cox Business Arizona, where he led the company's largest and fastest growing market. Additionally, he has served in executive leadership roles with other well-known telecom companies including: Sprint where he led business sales for the Southeastern United States, Sprint/Nextel where he led their $2B Desert Mountain Region, and GTE where he was a co-founder of GTE Telecommunication Services (Syniverse). Aaronson is a University of Virginia graduate, with a B.S. in Commerce, with a concentration in Marketing and has served as a board member on the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, David Johnson's Mission 31 Foundation, the Arizona Technology Council, the Brandon Webb K Foundation, as well as being a life member of the Fiesta Bowl Committee.

Henderson also brings to Segra, significant industry knowledge having spent over three decades in the cable industry with Jerrold/General Instrument, Motorola and most recently as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®) a subsidiary of CableLabs®. In her new role as Segra's CMO, she will be a part of the sales and delivery transformational growth plan, overseeing all corporate marketing functions, driving Segra's thought leadership, demand generation, amplifying Segra's unique value proposition and brand. Henderson was inducted into the 2014 class of Cable TV Pioneers, recognized as an industry trailblazer having been recognized multiple years as one of CableFax Most Powerful Women In Cable, 2019 SCTE/WICT Woman in Technology award, and as part of the #Fearless 50 recognizing the top 50 marketers in the world who are driving bold, fearless marketing and digital transformation by Marketo, an Adobe Company in 2019.

"Both Ed and Zenita bring impressive experience to Segra and passion for creating demand-driven growth, with a deep appreciation for customer service and employee engagement," stated Kevin T. Hart, CEO for Segra. "I am confident that both Ed and Zenita will be great additions to our company and will play an important role in our plans for Segra's growth."

Aaronson and Henderson will be based at Segra's headquarters in Charlotte, NC.

About Segra:

Segra is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, higher education and healthcare organizations. For more information about Segra's technology and commitment to customer care, visit segra.com.

