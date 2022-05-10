Consilio Announces Launch of Complete Enterprise to Drive Evolution for Legal Operations with Proven Technology and People Solutions

Consilio is strengthening its leadership position with the launch of Complete Enterprise as the brand for Advisory, Talent Solutions, Law Department Operations, and Information Governance

Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services, announced today the launch of Complete Enterprise, an end-to-end suite of enterprise legal solutions and services designed to serve corporate law departments and law firms of all sizes. The new platform fully integrates Consilio's acquired legal sub-brands under one dedicated, worldwide hub to drive evolution for modern legal operations with proven technology, process, and people solutions.

"The Complete Enterprise platform brings together our award-winning expertise, innovative technology - proprietary and via partnerships, and comprehensive talent solutions to provide a uniform offering and experience under one brand that is designed to serve clients with their current challenges and evolve over time with their business needs," said Robb Hern, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Legal Services at Consilio. "With legal and compliance leadership teams remaining under pressure to drive cost down and maximize efficiency, we are uniquely positioned to help realize both goals for our clients by supporting their low and medium-complexity work, thereby freeing up our clients so they can focus on work with the highest value and complexity to maximize their potential."

The Complete Enterprise brand provides services across the following growing client needs:

Enterprise Talent Solutions delivers high-quality talent placements, including lawyers, legal and compliance professionals, and technical and administrative staff to teams looking to improve their operations. The team has over 1,000 attorneys actively engaged by clients each day and places over 7,000 legal and non-legal positions annually.

delivers high-quality talent placements, including lawyers, legal and compliance professionals, and technical and administrative staff to teams looking to improve their operations. The team has over 1,000 attorneys actively engaged by clients each day and places over 7,000 legal and non-legal positions annually. Advisory & Transformation Solutions offers clients proven expertise on transformation initiatives through strategic design, technology solution development (including Microsoft 365 Consulting), legal spend optimization, and strategic consulting with more than 150 consultants.

offers clients proven expertise on transformation initiatives through strategic design, technology solution development (including Microsoft 365 Consulting), legal spend optimization, and strategic consulting with more than 150 consultants. Solutions for Law Departments Operations assists teams in elevating legal operations workflows – with capabilities that include Commercial Contracting, Claims Management, Litigation Management, Legal Operations and more – leveraging proven experience with over one million contracts negotiated and 200 systems implementations.

assists teams in elevating legal operations workflows – with capabilities that include Commercial Contracting, Claims Management, Litigation Management, Legal Operations and more – leveraging proven experience with over one million contracts negotiated and 200 systems implementations. Solutions for Compliance & Information Governance creates, optimizes, and manages scalable information governance practices through advisement and assessments, technology and workflow implementations, and more with over 40 Legal Hold implementations, as well as executing around cyber security, AML / KYC, privacy, and policy management needs.

"As law firms and corporate law departments face new challenges to recruit and retain the best talent in the wake of the pandemic, Complete Enterprise's Talent Solutions offers access to a curated global marketplace of experienced legal professionals across a wide spectrum of subject matter areas," said Lisa Lemke, Executive Director, Flex Talent Consilio. "In a highly competitive talent market, we offer clients high-quality, flexible talent solutions to quickly fill enterprise resourcing needs without sacrificing quality."

Consilio Complete Enterprise offers clients a holistic, stakeholder-centric approach to working side-by-side with lawyers, corporate IT teams, consultants, and technologists to deliver a proven end-to-end suite of enterprise legal solutions and services. The company will be highlighting the scale at which Complete Enterprise currently operates with a campaign titled "Did You Know?" at the CLOC Global Institute conference this week in Las Vegas, as well as online. For more information on this announcement, visit www.consilio.com.

About Consilio

Consilio is a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services. Through its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Consilio has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, contracts management, legal analytics, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. Consilio employs leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information, please visit us at www.consilio.com.

