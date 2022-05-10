Styra Recognized in Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022 For the Second Year in a Row

The recognition underscores the company's commitment to build an inclusive and innovative remote-first workplace

Styra, Inc., the creators and maintainers of Open Policy Agent (OPA) and leader of cloud-native authorization, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2022 for the second year in a row. Hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022 in the May/June 2022 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

"Styra is honored to join Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row," said Bill Mann, CEO of Styra. "Creating and maintaining an inclusive and human-first culture is one of our top priorities and I'm delighted Inc. and our employees have recognized the company's efforts. As the authorization market continues to evolve and we hire new teammates to expand our business, we're committed to maintaining our strong culture."

Since Styra received recognition last year from Inc., the company has closed its office space to become a fully remote workforce and has increased its headcount by 200%. By going fully remote, Styra believes it's created an opportunity for a leaner and more agile enterprise, attracting diverse candidates by removing hiring location requirements.

In the Inc. survey, 100% of Styra's employees shared that they felt engaged with their workplace, stating that they "hope to stay with the company as it grows," and that they regularly recommend the company to friends since Styra offers them "a rare blend of low-stress and high fulfillment." In the survey, Styra scored above average for benefits compared to same-sized companies in the region highlighting the company's dedication to supporting its employees in a remote-first environment. Some of the stand-out benefits provided by Styra are 401K match, paid parental leave, ability to work from anywhere, and the StyraPerks program that is customizable to fit every Styra teammate's unique needs.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Styra

Styra enables enterprises to define, enforce and monitor policy across their cloud-native environments. With a combination of open source (Open Policy Agent) and commercial products (Declarative Authorization Service), Styra provides security, operations and compliance guardrails to protect applications, as well as the infrastructure they run on. Styra policy-as-code approach lets developers, DevOps, and security teams mitigate risks, reduce human error and accelerate application development. Learn more at Styra.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

