PharmaJet Announces Addition of Darin Zehrung as Chief Business Development Officer

Seasoned PATH executive brings global health expertise in advancing vaccine innovations

PharmaJet®, a biotech company that has developed a more effective way of administering drugs and biologics with their innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced that Darin Zehrung has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Business Development Officer. Mr. Zehrung is a global health business executive with over 25 years of technical, business and research leadership experience, most notably with PATH, the global nonprofit improving public health. In this role he will lead the development of new business for the Company, advancing strategic partnerships with global health agencies such as GAVI, WHO, UNICEF, and CEPI, and establishing partnerships with private/public companies in the global health market to advance commercial opportunities.

Chris Cappello, President and CEO, PharmaJet Inc., said, "We are pleased to add Mr. Zehrung to the PharmaJet executive leadership team. With the rapid growth of the Company, his extensive experience with PATH, including collaborative projects with private- and public-sector partners e.g., pharmaceutical manufacturers, laboratories, nongovernmental agencies and US and global health agencies, will provide the strategic focus to drive the expansion and use of our Needle-free Injection Systems."

For over 20 years, Mr. Zehrung has held key leadership roles at PATH, most recently as Global Program Leader for their Medical Devices and Health Technologies Program, collaborating with global partners in vaccine and pharmaceutical packaging, formulation and delivery technologies, supply chain innovations, and more broadly across Universal and Primary Health Care technologies to address health inequity. He has been a member of the PATH leadership team for their Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access (CVIA), strengthening synergies and coordinating across programs and divisions globally. Before this role, Mr. Zehrung was a Portfolio Leader for PATH's Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Delivery Technologies team, leading the growth and development of delivery and packaging technologies for vaccines and essential medicines. Prior to PATH, Mr. Zehrung held manufacturing and engineering roles at Boeing and International BioProducts. Prior to his educational and professional career, he also served in the US Army as a helicopter mechanic. He has presented at numerous conferences, advisory committees, and technical meetings and has published more than 35 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters. Mr. Zehrung holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science degree in human biology from Western Washington University.

Mr. Zehrung added, "I have dedicated my career to addressing health inequities globally, working with both the public and private sectors to advance innovation for public health impact. Such collaboration is critical to both achieving health impact and commercial success for any given technology. I am grateful and enthused for the opportunity to continue this focus at PharmaJet and look forward to working with their amazing team."

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet's mission is to enable greater access to life improving pharmaceuticals. PharmaJet Needle-free Systems provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. For more information visit www.pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

