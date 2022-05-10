U.S. News & World Report Names 95 Sunrise Communities to Best Senior Living 2022-2023 Ratings

Leading Provider of Senior Care is Honored to Receive Recognitions in Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Categories

Today, Sunrise Senior Living, an industry pioneer and leading provider of senior communities that offer individualized experiences and best-in-class care, announces that 95 of its communities were recognized as part of U.S. News & World Report's Best Senior Living ratings for 2022-2023 in the categories of Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, and Best Memory Care.

U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News's objective statistical assessment of each senior living community's performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

"We are humbled and honored that this meaningful recognition by U.S. News & World Report is based on direct feedback from current Sunrise residents and family members," said Jack R. Callison Jr., CEO of Sunrise Senior Living. "For the last 40 years, our mission as industry innovators has been to champion quality of life for all seniors. We are pleased to be a part of this first-ever effort to further support families as they navigate the important decision-making process of selecting senior living for themselves or a loved one. We are proud of this accomplishment and know it is tied directly to the service leadership hearts of more than 22,000 dedicated Sunrise team members. Together, we remain committed to inspiring a new, preferred way of aging that celebrates ongoing purposeful living, proactive wellness, and a strong sense of community for those we proudly serve today and into the future."

The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital, or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

The 95 communities named to the ratings were awarded distinctions in the categories of Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living and/or Best Memory Care. To view the full list of communities and their categories visit our website: explore.sunriseseniorliving.com/BestSeniorLiving.

Sunrise prioritizes dynamic and individualized lifestyle offerings for our residents so that they can live the lives they want in a setting that feels like home. These elements include our Signature Dining Program, our engaging programming offerings Sunrise Live With Purpose™ and our leadership in Memory Care support through our carefully designed Reminiscence Neighborhoods and company-wide essentiALZ certification by the Alzheimer's Association.

