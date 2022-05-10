Advantage Systems Announces Dates, Topic Tracks for Upcoming User Conference

Two-day event includes sessions on budgeting analysis, payment alternatives, exit strategies

Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced that its sixth annual user conference is scheduled to be held at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. on June 23-24. Advantage Systems is carefully monitoring CDC reports and updates and is hopeful that COVID-19 conditions will continue to improve leading up to the planned in-person event.

Highlighted at this year's conference will be AMB 7 Sierra, a browser-based version of the popular AMB software that provides state-of-the-art dashboard presentation and reporting capabilities with quick access for branch managers and C-level executives alike.

In addition to showcasing AMB 7 Sierra, the conference will be an opportunity for Advantage Systems' customers to connect, collaborate, and learn valuable strategic information to help them succeed in an increasingly digital, decentralized, modern mortgage industry. Advantage Systems personnel and industry guest speakers will lead workshops and training sessions on the following, among other topics:

Budgeting and Break-Even Analysis

Payment Alternatives - ACH, single use credit cards, MBFRF, multi-account reconciliation and the funded loan report

How AMB can support lenders' exit strategies

Commissions

Financial Reporting

"Our user conference is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the improved features of our mortgage accounting software while allowing our customers to provide valuable feedback," said Brian Lynch, president of Advantage Systems. "This year, the AMB User conference emphasizes user input. The conference will allow our users to come together to discuss topics with their peers in the industry, and we will use this insight to further guide future AMB development."

Attendees are also invited to join a harbor cruise with dinner on June 23. For more information on the AMB 6th annual user conference, view the agenda here.

About Advantage Systems

Founded in 1986, Irvine, Calif.-based Advantage Systems is a provider of accounting and contract management tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Advantage Systems' Accounting for Mortgage Bankers (AMB) was developed in response to the need the company saw for a general ledger accounting product that could eliminate the spread sheets and manage the loan level detail required by the mortgage banking industry. In so doing, AMB gives its users the tool they need to be confident about the data being reported to management and others. For more information, visit www.mortgageaccounting.com.

