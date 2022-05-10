Financial Advisor Christine Gustafson and Her Team Join Ameriprise with More Than $450 Million in Client Assets

Gustafson says Ameriprise's deep resources will help her team build on their tradition of delivering sophisticated investment solutions and first-class service to clients

Private Wealth Advisor Christine Gustafson, founder and managing director of Phoenix Wealth Management, recently joined Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP from UBS with more than $450 million in client assets. Gustafson and her team operate out of their office in Phoenix. They selected Ameriprise because of the firm's longstanding commitment to financial planning, industry-leading technology, and sophisticated investment research.

Phoenix Wealth Management joined Ameriprise Financial. From left to right: Founder and managing director Christine Gustafson, Lisa Campbell, Amanda Morrell, and Norman Lemus, CPWA®, CEPA, CRPC®. (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 30 years specializing in wealth management for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and charitable foundations, Gustafson has grown her practice into a five-person team that serves a diverse client base across Arizona and the United States. In evaluating Ameriprise, she was pleased to learn that the company shares her passion for exceptional client service and empowering investors to give back to the causes they care most about.

"We take a holistic, custom-tailored approach to wealth management. Our strategic partnership with Ameriprise provides us with the best technology and leadership to thrive – offering clients with the insight and perspective to create financial peace of mind," said Gustafson. "We customize every client's portfolio for their unique needs – we don't try to fit clients into the typical five-risk category model. In our search for a new firm, it was clear that Ameriprise's values aligned with ours and they shared our goal of managing money for wonderful clients – many of whom are philanthropically oriented."

"We're delighted to have Christine and her team join Ameriprise," said Ryan Lurie, who supports Gustafson as her Ameriprise Branch Manager. "We look forward to partnering with her to build her practice according to her values and vision, which is to ultimately help more people through comprehensive financial planning."

Gustafson's team also includes private wealth advisor and managing director Norman Lemus, CPWA®, CEPA, CRPC®. Lemus has more than a decade of experience serving clients and is a portfolio manager on the team's Tobacco-Free Portfolio, which was specifically designed for The American Heart Association. He moved into the industry after serving in the United States Marine Corps Reserve as a sergeant. The advisors are supported by senior registered practice associate Amanda Morrell and senior registered client service associate Lisa Campbell.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,600 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm's technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Christine Gustafson and Phoenix Wealth Management

Christine Gustafson and Norm Lemus lead Phoenix Wealth Management, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Phoenix, Arizona that provides a full range of custom-tailored wealth management services for clients, including sophisticated financial planning and fiduciary-based money management. Their proprietary "Tobacco-Free Portfolio" was developed for the American Heart Association and has been used by a number of their clients and family offices. The team, which manages more than $450 million in client assets, builds personal relationships with clients, and is committed to providing first-class service and empowering clients with the right tools as they seek financial peace of mind.

Gustafson's specialty is charitable giving, including Donor Advised Funds and Family Foundations. She has a long personal legacy of giving back – she is a 30-year volunteer for the American Heart Association (AHA) and has been part of the AHA Investment Committee, which oversees the AHA's $670 million investment fund, since 2009. For the last 11 years, she has served on the University of Virginia's $7.5 billion endowment board (UVIMCO) which is recognized as one of the top performing endowments in the country.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors3, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

