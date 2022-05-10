Higher Compensation, Work-Life Balance and Remote Work Are the Top Priorities for Tech Pros, Finds InformationWeek U.S. IT Salary Survey

InformationWeek, the world's most trusted business technology resource, today unveiled the InformationWeek 2022 U.S. IT Salary Report: A Shifting Job Market for Tech Talent. After a year of uncertainty in 2020, 2021 was one of transition for technology professionals. Since the pandemic had illuminated the importance of technology, IT continues to provide a stable and steady career. However, employees now hold more leverage with employers. IT professionals today say what matters most to them about their jobs are overall work-life balance (46%), vacation time/paid time off (42%), having their opinion and knowledge valued (40%), and telecommuting/working from home (40%). However, among the 37% of IT professionals who say they are currently looking for a new job, 76% said the main reason is for higher compensation, followed by a desire for more interesting work (41%), seeking more personal fulfillment (39%) and a dislike of their current company's culture (32%).

Other key takeaways from the 2022 InformationWeek IT Salary Survey report:

The median total compensation for all IT workers increased by just $5,000 (4%) from $120,000 in 2020 to $125,000 in 2021.

The gender wage gap in IT was bigger than ever at $23,000 per year.

Median total compensation for women IT pros in 2021 was $105,000, the same as it was in 2020.

Median total compensation for men IT pros in 2021 was $128,000 compared to $125,000 in 2020.

In 2021, 65% of IT pros received a pay raise. That compares with 47% receiving a pay raise in the pandemic year of 2020, but still lower than the 70% who received pay raises in 2019, pre-pandemic.

"After a period of uncertainty about job security, skilled and experienced technology professionals are in high demand. IT pros are needed to complete work that became even more important during the pandemic -- digital transformation projects, cybersecurity in a heightened threat environment, data management and analytics, and more," said Jessica Davis, senior editor at InformationWeek and author of the 2022 InformationWeek IT Salary Survey report.

InformationWeek surveyed 550 information technology professionals employed full time in the U.S. with questions related to salaries, benefits, and other career issues. Ninety-four percent are steadily employed at an organization, with 6% saying they are either full-time contract workers or consultants. Nearly half of the respondents work in management roles (47%), and just over half hold staff positions (53%). A slight majority (54%) are from enterprises with more than 1,000 employees, and most (82%) are from companies mid- to large-sized companies with more than 100 employees. Respondents come from more than 25 industries including government, technology, education, consulting and business services, financial services, banking, healthcare, insurance, and manufacturing.

