Humana Specialty Pharmacy Receives Prestigious National Patient Choice Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

Humana Specialty Pharmacy has won the MMIT Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award in the PBM/Payer category for the fifth year in a row. The award recognizes best-in-class customer satisfaction and an unwavering commitment to patient care by a specialty pharmacy.

"We are so humbled and honored to have again received this high profile national award and for five straight years, representing our longtime commitment to delivering the highest level of personalized care to our patients," said Natalie Bedford, Senior Vice President, Humana Specialty Pharmacy. "This award would not be possible without the passion and dedication of our employees and business partners. I personally want to extend my appreciation and gratitude to the Humana Specialty Pharmacy pharmacists, nurses, care coordinators, technicians, and leadership team, as well as our support teams, who always put the patient at the center of everything we do."

Humana Specialty Pharmacy, a part of Humana Pharmacy, manages therapies for chronic and complex illnesses while providing patients with both clinical and educational services customized to their individual needs and treatment goals.

As part of Humana Specialty Pharmacy's total health approach designed to improve overall health outcomes, patients have 24-hour access to pharmacists who can answer both urgent and clinical questions. Additionally, many patients benefit from Centers of Excellence where Humana Specialty Pharmacy patient advocates and specialty pharmacists are available to provide invaluable treatment guidance. Humana Specialty Pharmacy also supports patients who apply for assistance programs to help pay for their specialty drugs.

The criteria for the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice award was developed by a committee of individuals representing pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, trade organizations, consultants and equity research firms.

For more information about Humana Specialty Pharmacy, visit: www.humanaspecialty.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. HUM is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

