Humana Specialty Pharmacy Receives Prestigious National Patient Choice Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

Humana Specialty Pharmacy has won the MMIT Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award in the PBM/Payer category for the fifth year in a row. The award recognizes best-in-class customer satisfaction and an unwavering commitment to patient care by a specialty pharmacy.
"We are so humbled and honored to have again received this high profile national award and for five straight years, representing our longtime commitment to delivering the highest level of personalized care to our patients," said Natalie Bedford, Senior Vice President, Humana Specialty Pharmacy. "This award would not be possible without the passion and dedication of our employees and business partners. I personally want to extend my appreciation and gratitude to the Humana Specialty Pharmacy pharmacists, nurses, care coordinators, technicians, and leadership team, as well as our support teams, who always put the patient at the center of everything we do."
Humana Specialty Pharmacy, a part of Humana Pharmacy, manages therapies for chronic and complex illnesses while providing patients with both clinical and educational services customized to their individual needs and treatment goals.
As part of Humana Specialty Pharmacy's total health approach designed to improve overall health outcomes, patients have 24-hour access to pharmacists who can answer both urgent and clinical questions. Additionally, many patients benefit from Centers of Excellence where Humana Specialty Pharmacy patient advocates and specialty pharmacists are available to provide invaluable treatment guidance. Humana Specialty Pharmacy also supports patients who apply for assistance programs to help pay for their specialty drugs.
The criteria for the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice award was developed by a committee of individuals representing pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, trade organizations, consultants and equity research firms.
For more information about Humana Specialty Pharmacy, visit: www.humanaspecialty.com.
About Humana
Humana Inc. HUM is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.
More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:
- Annual reports to stockholders
- Securities and Exchange Commission filings
- Most recent investor conference presentations
- Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
- Calendar of events
- Corporate Governance information
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005636/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.