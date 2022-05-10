Daversa Partners Appoints Charlotte Clark, Valerie Jabbonsky, Joanna Sisto, and Taylor Guthrie to Managing Director

Daversa Partners' senior leadership team expands, welcoming four new Managing Directors. (From left, Charlotte Clark, Valerie Jabbonsky, Joanna Sisto, and Taylor Guthrie).

Daversa Partners, the technology industry's premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has announced today that Charlotte Clark, Valerie Jabbonsky, Joanna Sisto and Taylor Guthrie have been named as the firm's newest Managing Directors, bringing 40+ years of combined search experience to the firm's leadership team.



With expertise ranging from consumer to enterprise, across seed to post-IPO companies - Clark, Jabbonsky, Sisto, and Guthrie's ascension to Managing Director at Daversa Partners recognizes their exceptional drive, search expertise, and dedication to continuous learning and development. This group is responsible for building the leadership teams for companies including Dropbox, Zuora, Calm, Nextdoor, and Databricks, while partnering with venture capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, Benchmark Capital, and Lightspeed.

Laura Kinder, President of Daversa Partners, said, "It has been an absolute pleasure to watch Charlotte, Valerie, Joanna, and Taylor grow into the leaders they are today, as their impact on the firm has been felt from day one. They have created deep rooted relationships with clients and candidates and continuously deliver industry defining talent. The effect they will have as Managing Directors is immense. I am excited to welcome them to this new chapter of their careers at Daversa."

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is technology's premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and eight offices, giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses.

Extraordinary talent is hard to find and even harder to recruit. Focusing our searches on delivering Material Impact executives is what sets us apart, and is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit daversapartners.com.

